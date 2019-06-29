After Tech's Wild Quarter, Investors Brace For Turbulence Ahead

By Julia Donheiser

Halfway into the year, technology stocks are still climbing faster than the broader market -- but it has been a bumpy ride.

Shifts in trade policy and interest-rate projections pushed the S&P 500's information-technology sector down nearly 9% in May before it rose roughly the same amount in June to cap off the second quarter with its best month in three years. As stocks regain momentum, investors are favoring fast-growing companies -- many of which are expanding operations in hot areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

But with uncertainty still surrounding economic growth, U.S.-China trade relations and regulatory questions about large internet companies, many are bracing for more swings ahead. Tech shares have often powered market gains in recent years, and some investors think strong performance from the sector is necessary to push indexes higher.

"We're optimistic on tech but making sure to exercise caution," said Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. "Investors need to be sure they're not taking too much risk at a high."

The S&P 500 information-technology sector finished the quarter up 5.6%, extending its 2019 advance to 26%. The relatively new communications-services sector -- which includes companies such as Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc. -- added 4.2%, bringing its year-to-date climb to 18%.

One reason investors expect some of the market's popular names to remain volatile: Uncertainty about global trade policy amid negotiations between the world's two largest economies has been swinging technology stocks.

The semiconductor sector -- which counts China as a critical source of demand -- has been particularly volatile, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index up 26% from the start of the year but still down 8.2% from its April 24 high, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. dropped roughly 8.5% last quarter, while Intel Inc. -- which took a major blow after ending production of smartphone chips for Apple Inc. -- shed 11% in its worst quarter since 2015.

In the latest example of volatility for chip stocks, Micron Technology Inc. surged 13% Wednesday after its chief executive said the company had resumed some shipments to embattled Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co. The rise came after Micron also posted better-than-feared earnings, but its stock still fell around 6.6% this past quarter.

Anticipation that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy continues to underpin gains in technology stocks, with investors seeking higher-yielding assets while bond yields around the world slide. Companies that consistently lift sales amid the weakening global economy also look more attractive, some analysts say.

The chip makers supplying companies that focus on areas like cloud computing are among the most profitable, in part because the firms developing cloud software continue to march higher. Shares of Adobe Inc. and Oracle Corp. jumped last quarter, with both companies posting strong results.

"They're both strong players in enterprise as opposed to a consumer focus," said Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. "They will continue to stay healthy as long as [gross domestic product] stays positive."

Microsoft Corp., the world's largest public company, also remains a standout in the sector, rallying 14% in the quarter to put its market value back above $1 trillion. It had fallen below that level in May.

Apple, another stalwart in the information-technology sector, also made a comeback after fears that a Chinese economic slowdown would hurt the iPhone maker. Shares rose 4.2% for the quarter, putting its market capitalization at $911 billion. Amazon.com Inc. finished the quarter with a market value of $932 billion.

Many popular internet stocks also have lofty valuations after recent rallies, prompting caution among investors. Some fear a reversal in market momentum or concerns about stricter regulations could quickly drag down the group again.

One example: A looming antitrust probe into Alphabet drove the company down 8% last quarter, putting its performance below both its tech peers and the broader market. With similar concerns surrounding Facebook, its shares also remain volatile. The stock fell 7.5% on June 3, its worst day in nearly a year, but ended the quarter up nearly 16%.

"Antitrust companies have a black cloud that makes it hard to see down the field," Mr. Morgan said.