Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Airlines and Tech to Headline Earnings This Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Almost a fifth of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings this week, giving investors a look into how the Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged different sectors of the economy, from airlines to tech companies.

Many of the companies reporting -- including Delta Air Lines Inc., Coca-Cola Co. and International Business Machines Corp. -- are logging results for the first three months of 2020. The results will show only some of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. economy didn't shut down widely until the quarter's final few weeks.

Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist for Credit Suisse Securities, said those businesses forced to close or curtail operations during the shutdown are likely to struggle. "They're going to really be treated much rougher in this environment," he said.

Less than a tenth of the S&P 500 have reported results so far this earnings season, and profits have fallen almost 15%, according to FactSet. If that decline holds after other companies report their results, it would be the biggest year-over-year profit decline since the third quarter of 2009, when earnings dropped almost 16%, FactSet said.

One company expected to benefit from the current stay-at-home culture is video-streaming company Netflix Inc., which reports its results Tuesday.

"Streaming video is an outlier in the media industry in that it's insulated from -- or even boosted by -- the Covid-19 outbreak, and Netflix is certainly reaping the benefits," Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., said in an email.

Overall, the tech industry is among those sectors better positioned during the pandemic. Credit Suisse's Mr. Golub said tech companies can be more flexible because they don't have as many overhead costs as other industries. People are also shopping online and using video for work, he said.

"We're using plenty of tech," he said. On Monday, IBM will report results for the first quarter, and Intel Corp. is supposed to give its results on Thursday.

Many regional banking companies are reporting Monday. Last week, many of the bigger nationwide banks reported sharp declines in profits as they set aside billions of dollars to cover expected losses on loans in what is likely to be a painful recession.

Beverage and snack company Coca-Cola is expected to report its first-quarter results before the market opens Tuesday. Last month, the company said it was probably going to fall short of the financial outlook it provided. The company cited the decline in people going to restaurants and traveling, as well as entertainment and sports events being canceled.

Many companies withdrew the guidance they had given for future results, citing the economic uncertainty. "That's really problematic because it means that we're kind of flying blind a little bit," Mr. Golub said.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines Co. report results Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The travel industry has been decimated amid the outbreak, and multiple airlines have already accepted financial help from the federal government.

On Friday, American Express Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. will both share their results.

Despite the decline in earnings, the results have been better than expected. About two-thirds of the companies that have reported so far have logged per-share earnings above analysts' expectations, according to FactSet, and more of them, 70%, surpassed revenue estimates.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 7.42% 87.39 Delayed Quote.-29.80%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 6.54% 24.27 Delayed Quote.-58.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.99% 24242.49 Delayed Quote.-17.52%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.71% 60.36 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 3.79% 120.12 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 8832.414299 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.38% 8650.140949 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
NETFLIX, INC. -3.69% 422.96 Delayed Quote.30.72%
S&P 500 2.68% 2874.56 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 1.66% 31.19 Delayed Quote.-42.22%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 2.04% 48.06 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.39% 58.46 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:15pAirlines and Tech to Headline Earnings This Week
DJ
12:04pStock market gains alongside economic pain; some worry about over-optimism
RE
05:45aBets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years
DJ
04/18Coronavirus could shrink office space
RE
04/18WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : In companies' earnings, words may matter more than numb..
RE
04/17Walmart to hire 50,000 more workers in coronavirus-driven hiring spree
RE
04/17Gilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients
RE
04/17NY Fed markets head says 'time is of the essence' in establishing new lending..
RE
04/17Wall Street gains on Boeing surge and coronavirus drug hopes
RE
04/17Wall Street gains on coronavirus drug hopes
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 27.02 Delayed Quote.17.12%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 25.45 Delayed Quote.15.95%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 19.87 Delayed Quote.15.59%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 30 Delayed Quote.15.16%
VALERO ENERGY 51.76 Delayed Quote.15.02%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 124.44 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
CENTENE CORPORATION 71.29 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 115.15 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 290.56 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
NETFLIX, INC. 422.96 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group