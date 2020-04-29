Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/29 09:51:05 pm
2946.41 PTS   +2.90%
03:48pFed leaves rates near zero, sees virus-related risks lingering
RE
03:48pFed keeps rates steady, vows to maintain coronavirus measures
RE
03:47pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon is Wall Street's biggest winner from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:34pm EDT
Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

By Noel Randewich

No company's stock market value has benefited more from the coronavirus pandemic than Amazon.com's.

The online retailer and cloud computing heavyweight's market capitalization has ballooned by over $90 billion to record highs since mid-February, adding $5 billion to the fortune of founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

Optimism about gradually reopening the U.S. economy has fueled a rally on Wall Street in recent weeks, but the S&P 500 remains down 13% since Feb. 19, just before fear caused by the coronavirus gripped Wall Street and ended the benchmark's 11-year bull market. With online shopping booming as millions of people stay at home and avoid traditional stores, Amazon's stock has climbed 9% in the same period, including a 2% jump on Wednesday.

(Graphic: Amazon vs S&P 500 IMAGE link:

)

"During this crisis, Amazon has proven irreplaceable in delivering the daily necessities to people around the world, a fact that we believe will increase the number of customers on the platform, expand the list of products purchased by existing customers, accelerate the shift to ecommerce at large and enhance the company's brand," Monness Crespi analyst Brian White wrote in a client note on Tuesday.

White is among 49 analysts who recommend buying Amazon's shares, according to Refinitiv. Just two analysts have "hold" ratings and none recommend selling.

The Seattle, Washington-based company's results on Thursday after the bell will give investors a glimpse of how the global crisis has affected its retail business in the final month of the quarter, as well as its highly profitable Amazon Web Services cloud computing arm. Investors will also want to know how Amazon expects the ongoing health crisis to affect its business in coming months, including the company's ongoing, deep investments to reduce its Prime shipping to one-day from two-day service.

With hand sanitizers, groceries, office chairs, home exercise equipment and other products selling out on its website as millions of people around the world shelter at home, Amazon has struggled to increase capacity at its warehouses and maintain its supply chains while minimizing health risks to employees. Critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, have accused Amazon of taking inadequate measures to protect warehouse workers from catching the illness.

Reflecting changes caused by the coronavirus, the average analyst estimate for Amazon's quarterly revenue has increased by over $1 billion since the end of January, while the average estimate for its earnings has dipped by 20 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data, reflecting expectations of higher costs related to the coronavirus.

Amazon and other leading retailers may also emerge from the pandemic in stronger positions relative to competitors. The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the financial crisis because of shelter-in-place orders, and stores that were already struggling may not survive the health crisis.

Neiman Marcus [NMRCUS.UL] is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters has reported, and Gap Inc last week warned it may not survive the next 12 months.

Overall, about 50 S&P 500 stocks are up since Feb. 19, a few of them directly because of the coronavirus outbreak and related changes in consumer behavior. Some of those have risen more on a percentage basis than Amazon. Gilead Sciences, which on Wednesday gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, has jumped 25% since Feb. 19, adding $21 billion to its market capitalization. General Mills and Conagra Brands have both climbed 15% as consumers stocked up on food and other consumer staples.

Analysts on average expect Amazon's March quarter revenue to have jumped 23% to $73.61 billion, with adjusted earnings of $6.25 per share, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.57% 24735.7 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
NASDAQ 100 3.89% 9019.143175 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.97% 8951.826415 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 3.13% 2954.31 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:48pFed leaves rates near zero, sees virus-related risks lingering
RE
03:48pFed keeps rates steady, vows to maintain coronavirus measures
RE
03:47pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
03:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the ..
DJ
03:34pAmazon is Wall Street's biggest winner from coronavirus
RE
03:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
03:13pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
03:12pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.29%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 9.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.35%
APACHE CORPORATION 12.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.26%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 33.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.20%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.13%
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. 23.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.45%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT) 155.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.60%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 97.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.11%
COTY INC. 5.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.42%
HASBRO, INC. 73.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.09%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group