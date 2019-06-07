Log in
S&P 500

Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 06/07 10:44:54 am
2877.92 PTS   +1.21%
Anticipation of a Rate Cut Rises With Jobs Report -- Update

06/07/2019 | 10:19am EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

May's underwhelming jobs report has raised the stakes of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as major indexes rallied again Friday.

The broad S&P 500 added 0.8%, while the Dow industrials jumped 183 points, or 0.7%, to 25902, in early trading, putting both indexes up more than 4% for the week.

Just a week ago, analysts believed a weakening employment picture would boost the case that corporate profits could get pinched in a broader economic slowdown, denting stock prices.

But investors have had a change of heart since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powelll said on Tuesday the central bank would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." The Dow industrials rallied more than 500 points following those comments and another 207 on Wednesday after private-sector employment data also showed a steep drop in hiring activity.

Near-zero interest rates have been a major pillar of support for the more-than-decade-old bull market. Stock valuations are often calculated relative to bond yields, and lower rates helps stoke earnings growth, a key factor behind stock prices.

Investors who trade futures have placed a 79% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's July meeting, and a 95% chance of at least one cut by the meeting after that in September, according to CME Group. Those bets are higher than just a day earlier, prior to the release of the latest jobs data.

"The miss...puts July squarely in play for a rate cut," said Cliff Hodge, director of investments for Cornerstone Wealth. "The stock markets are banking on the Fed's ability to step in and save the day, as it has for much of the last decade."

Still, some analysts say traders are overpricing the odds of a rate cut in the near future despite what the jobs report implies.

Most other economic indicators show the U.S. economy is still growing, albeit at a slower rate. Manufacturing, for example, has been deteriorating, but measures of activity, such as the latest Institute for Supply Management survey, still show expansion, while consumer spending has been solid in recent months.

"The chance of a rate cut has clearly risen amid rising trade tensions," said the chief investment office of UBS Group AG's global wealth-management arm in a recent note. "However, we believe it would take a recession to provoke the magnitude of rate cuts currently being priced into the market, and this remains unlikely."

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, click here.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.86% 25931.22 Delayed Quote.10.26%
NASDAQ 100 1.37% 7373.95828 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.15% 7700.579336 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.90% 2867.77 Delayed Quote.12.74%
