Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Aramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 03:59am EDT

Shares of Saudi state oil company Aramco fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price on Sunday for the first time since they began trading in December after the OPEC oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday.

Aramco shares were trading at 31.10 riyals ($8.29) at 0724 GMT, down 5.8%, and below the IPO price of 32 riyals.

The Saudi market plunged 7% in early trade.

Aramco's record IPO in December had valued the firm at $1.7 trillion (£1.30 trillion), making it the world's most valuable company. It hit an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on its second day of trading, but the stock price has eased since then on valuation concerns.

Aramco stock is down more than 11% since the start of the year as concerns mounted the coronavirus outbreak will slow oil demand from China and hurt the global economy.

"Aramco is under pressure because of the failure of the deal," said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities. "We have already seen the impact on the local markets and we do not expect those to be different in Saudi."

Other Gulf markets were also in the red. The Abu Dhabi stock index was down 5% and the Dubai index had slumped 7.7% in late morning trade.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the coronavirus outbreak and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.

The news pushed Brent futures to their biggest daily percentage fall on Friday since December 2008, down 9.4%, or $4.72, to settle at $45.27 a barrel. It was Brent's lowest closing price since June 2017.

Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world?s biggest oil exporter.

Jaap Meijer, head of equity research at Arqaam Capital, said investors in Aramco should be sheltered by the guaranteed dividend streams, as the government will scale back its own dividend payments to protect the minority shareholders.

Aramco has planned a dividend of $75 billion for 2020, more than five times larger than Apple Inc's payout, which is already among the biggest of any S&P 500 company.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.33% 289.03 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.98% 25864.78 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
NASDAQ 100 -1.63% 8530.336838 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.87% 8575.618327 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
S&P 500 -1.71% 2972.37 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
04:15aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
03:59aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
03/07NO MORE REFILLS : U.S. airlines step up measures to guard against coronavirus
RE
03/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street and White House Diverge on Coronavirus
DJ
03/06Fear Isn't the Only Driver of the Treasury Rally -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/06Bank of America starts asking clients for coronavirus contingency plans
RE
03/06Stocks decline but post weekly gain
RE
03/06Coronavirus-Related Rate Cut Spurs Corporate Bond Rebound
DJ
03/06Bonds Extend Rally as Stocks Close Lower
DJ
03/06Coronavirus concerns drag down Wall Street, but indexes eke out weekly gains
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 16.37 Delayed Quote.9.72%
GILEAD SCIENCES 80.22 Delayed Quote.5.37%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 45.21 Delayed Quote.4.03%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.51 Delayed Quote.3.55%
DEERE & COMPANY 164.04 Delayed Quote.3.12%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 26.86 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
APACHE CORPORATION 20.7 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 24.39 Delayed Quote.-15.40%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 13.37 Delayed Quote.-16.18%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 48.56 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group