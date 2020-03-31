Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Asian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 11:06pm EDT
Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks on an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

Asian stocks clung to gains on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the underpinnings of the global economy.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 1.39% lower in Asian trade, highlighting the cautious mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.23%. Australian shares jumped by 2.87%, reversing a 2% decline on Tuesday, as a slowdown in new coronavirus cases and rising iron ore prices lifted the market.

Shares in China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, rose 0.18%, supported by hopes the world's second-largest economy has started to recover.

China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday, just scraping into positive territory and beating analysts' expectations.

Shares in South Korea, also hit hard by the virus, rose 0.19%, but Japanese shares fell 1.05% as a rapid increase in coronavirus infections in Tokyo fueled speculation the government will place the capital on lockdown.

Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly fall since 1987 and the S&P 500 its steepest quarterly drop since a decade ago on growing evidence of the massive downturn the pandemic will incur.

U.S. economic activity is likely to be "very bad" and the unemployment rate could rise above 10% because of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC.

"Investors still want to buy equities, but the coronavirus is making everyone more cautious," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

"There are still a lot of risks out there, but if you can identify individual shares with good dividend yields and strong financials, then you can buy at a pretty good price."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed. The index fell nearly 22% for the quarter.

The number of coronavirus infections globally headed toward 800,000. Deutsche Bank analysts noted, however, that for two consecutive days the global growth in new cases was below 10%, having exceeded that rate for most of the past two weeks.

Health officials were much more cautious. A World Health Organization official warned that even in the Asia-Pacific region, the epidemic was "far from over."

The dollar bounced in Asia, rising 0.28% to 107.86 yen and gaining 0.36% to $1.2375 per British pound as investors adjusted positions before the release of U.S. manufacturing data.

The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will allow foreign central banks to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans to ease a dollar funding crunch.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note eased slightly to 0.6554%.

U.S. crude held steady at $20.49 a barrel, but Brent crude fell 2.09% to $25.80 per barrel as the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia jostle over a massive oversupply of oil.

Crude oil benchmarks ended a volatile quarter with their biggest losses in history, with both U.S. and Brent futures hammered throughout March due to the pandemic and the eruption of a Saudi-Russia price war.

Global fuel demand has been cut sharply by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus. Forecasters at major merchants and banks see demand slumping by 20% to 30% in April, and for weak consumption to linger for months.

(Graphic: MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Cap link: http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-MARKETS/010060TL1KC/index.html)

(Graphic: Global currencies vs. dollar link: http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html)

By Stanley White and Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.84% 21917.16 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 7813.498914 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 7700.09798 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
S&P 500 -1.60% 2584.59 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
11:06pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
11:04pStocks under pressure after biggest quarterly drop since 2008
RE
11:03pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
08:53pU.S. PENSION FUNDS MAY POUR $400 BIL : JP Morgan
RE
08:40pBond investor Jeffrey Gundlach bets stocks March lows to be surpassed in Apri..
RE
07:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Macy's to drop from S&P 500 to small-cap index
RE
06:13pStocks get body-slammed in worst Q1 ever
RE
05:49pMacy's Loses S&P 500 Spot, Otis Worldwide and Carrier Global Join Index
DJ
05:44pCopper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start -- Update
DJ
05:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Suffer Worst Quarter Since 2008
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 6.04 Delayed Quote.13.75%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 16.83 Delayed Quote.13.26%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 26.2 Delayed Quote.11.06%
ONEOK, INC.. 21.81 Delayed Quote.8.83%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 6.91 Delayed Quote.8.82%
CBRE GROUP, INC. 37.71 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
MACY'S 4.91 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 14.59 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
VF CORPORATION 54.08 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 13.05 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group