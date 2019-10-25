BOND REPORT: 10-year Treasury Yield Hits More Than Five-week High On Trade Optimism

By Sunny Oh

Fed expected to lower interest rates again next week

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators said they were putting the finishing touches on some parts of the "Phase 1" trade deal announced by President Donald Trump.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 3.7 basis points to 1.805%, its highest since Sept. 17, contributing to a weeklong increase of 5.8 basis points. The 30-year bond rate was up 3.6 basis points to 2.295%, its highest since Sept. 16, adding to a weekly gain of 5.2 basis points. The 2-year note yield ticked up 4.6 basis points to a one-month high of 1.630%, marking a weekly rise of 5.6 basis points.

What's driving Treasurys?

Weighing on demand for safe haven assets, a statement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office said Washington and Beijing were "close to finalizing some sections of the agreement", after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China's Vice Premier Liu He on Friday (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/us-trade-representative-says-us-and-china-are-close-to-finalizing-some-sections-of-trade-deal.html).

Bond yields followed stocks higher, with the S&P 500 index briefly pushing above its record close of 3,025.86 set in July 26. The broad-based equity benchmark was trading up around 0.5%, FactSet data show.

Investors also said they were casting their eyes forward to next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's rate-setting group. Traders expect the Federal Reserve to deliver its third quarter percentage point interest rate cut of the year as part of its mid-cycle adjustment. It is unclear, however, if the Fed will ease policy further or wait for more clarity on a U.S.-China trade deal.

In economic data, the German Ifo survey showed executives assessment of their business' health came in at a reading of 97.8 points in October, down from 98.6 points in the previous month. But the more widely-watched business climate gauge held steady at 94.6 points versus last month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for October fell to 95.5, from 96 in September.

What did market participants' say?

"The Fed is likely to cut rates next week. They've done nothing to talk down the market from their high expectations. It's also a window of opportunity because the data is soft enough to cut," said Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global Advisors, in an interview with MarketWatch. She said that the economic data had bottomed out and should start recovering towards the end of the year.