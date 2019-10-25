Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.04%
3021.03 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/25 04:00:33 pm
3022.24 PTS   +0.40%
04:03pS&P 500 approaches all-time high on trade progress
RE
03:57pStocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
03:55pGlobal stocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

BOND REPORT: 10-year Treasury Yield Hits More Than Five-week High On Trade Optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Fed expected to lower interest rates again next week

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators said they were putting the finishing touches on some parts of the "Phase 1" trade deal announced by President Donald Trump.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 3.7 basis points to 1.805%, its highest since Sept. 17, contributing to a weeklong increase of 5.8 basis points. The 30-year bond rate was up 3.6 basis points to 2.295%, its highest since Sept. 16, adding to a weekly gain of 5.2 basis points. The 2-year note yield ticked up 4.6 basis points to a one-month high of 1.630%, marking a weekly rise of 5.6 basis points.

What's driving Treasurys?

Weighing on demand for safe haven assets, a statement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office said Washington and Beijing were "close to finalizing some sections of the agreement", after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China's Vice Premier Liu He on Friday (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/us-trade-representative-says-us-and-china-are-close-to-finalizing-some-sections-of-trade-deal.html).

Bond yields followed stocks higher, with the S&P 500 index briefly pushing above its record close of 3,025.86 set in July 26. The broad-based equity benchmark was trading up around 0.5%, FactSet data show.

Investors also said they were casting their eyes forward to next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's rate-setting group. Traders expect the Federal Reserve to deliver its third quarter percentage point interest rate cut of the year as part of its mid-cycle adjustment. It is unclear, however, if the Fed will ease policy further or wait for more clarity on a U.S.-China trade deal.

In economic data, the German Ifo survey showed executives assessment of their business' health came in at a reading of 97.8 points in October, down from 98.6 points in the previous month. But the more widely-watched business climate gauge held steady at 94.6 points versus last month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for October fell to 95.5, from 96 in September.

What did market participants' say?

"The Fed is likely to cut rates next week. They've done nothing to talk down the market from their high expectations. It's also a window of opportunity because the data is soft enough to cut," said Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global Advisors, in an interview with MarketWatch. She said that the economic data had bottomed out and should start recovering towards the end of the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 26959.57 Delayed Quote.14.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.68% 8019.962866 Delayed Quote.24.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.62% 8236.034098 Delayed Quote.22.14%
S&P 500 0.38% 3021.59 Delayed Quote.20.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
04:03pS&P 500 approaches all-time high on trade progress
RE
03:57pStocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
03:55pGlobal stocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
03:55pGlobal stocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
03:35pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Hits More Than Five-week High On Trade Opti..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Index Briefly Trades Above All-time Closing High On ..
DJ
03:12pVentas Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease In Over a Decade --..
DJ
01:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Flirts With Record Levels
DJ
01:22pLuxury stocks drive fifth day of gains in Europe
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
RESMED 144.05 Real-time Quote.12.78%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 144.51 Delayed Quote.11.23%
INTEL CORPORATION 56.405 Delayed Quote.7.99%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 467.32 Real-time Quote.7.41%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 171.72 Delayed Quote.7.24%
VF CORPORATION 83.95 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
ILLUMINA, INC. 289.35 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 63.54 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
VENTAS 65.98 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 65.6 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group