BOND REPORT: 2-year Treasury Yield Extends Slump Below 2% After Trump Wields Tariff Threat Against Mexico

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices rose on Friday, extending their weeklong yield plunge, following President Donald Trump's threat to put tariffs on all Mexican goods unless they moved to curb the flow of migrants across the U.S. border.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 2-year note yield, which is more sensitive to shifting Fed expectations, slipped 12.9 basis points to 1.944%.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 7.4 basis points to 2.151%, while the 30-year bond yield tumbled 6.3 basis points to 2.590%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Safety-seeking investors pushed the German 10-year government bond yield down by 3 basis points to a negative 20 basis points, near a record low. The bond market for the biggest economy in the eurozone is considered a haven asset, much like U.S. government paper.

What's driving Treasurys?

Trump announced he would place tariffs of 5% on Mexican imports on June 10, which would rise every month up to as high as 25% by Oct. 1, if Mexico failed to stem the flow of illegal immigrants crossing over the U.S.'s southern border, igniting a rush out of stocks and into the perceived safety of bonds.

Adding to the trade uncertainty, China's Commerce Ministry said (https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3012675/beijing-blacklist-unreliable-foreign-entities-hurt-interests) it would publish a blacklist of 'unreliable' foreign entities. This comes soon after the U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei Technologies and its affiliates on a blacklist over national security concerns, restricting their ability to purchase equipment and software from U.S. high-tech companies.

The Dow and S&P 500 were on course for their fourth straight weekly loss. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.3%, while Japan's Topix ended lower by 1.3%.

The looming fears around global trade have strengthened bond investors' views that the U.S. economy is set to slow down sharply later this year, and that the Federal Reserve will need to ease policy.

What did market participants say?

"What makes this round of tariffs different is that the Trump administration is using an economic policy tool as a political tool. If successful, this shift could broaden the spectrum of tariff usage significantly," wrote Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

"This latest development gives investors another reason to expect Treasury yields to decline and increases the odds that the Fed cuts rates. We've seen a big increase in market probabilities for rate cuts based on this latest tariff threat," said McIntyre.

"Increasing odds of a prolonged trade war are likely to have broader ramifications for global growth. Against this backdrop, we lower our rate forecasts and expect [the 10-year Treasury yield] to end the year at 2.10%," wrote Jorge Garayo, an interest-rate strategist at Société Générale.

What else is on investors' radar?

In the wake of escalating trade fears, few took notice of the core personal-consumption expenditures data for April released in the morning. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge rose 0.2% last month, in line with analysts' expectations, after staying flat in March.