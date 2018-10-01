BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Rise As Stocks Get A Lift From Nafta Deal

By Sunny Oh

An agreement between the U.S. and Canada to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement saw stocks gain ground, while Treasury prices declined, pushing up yields, on Monday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 2.2 basis points to 3.078%, while the 2-year note yield was mostly flat at 2.823%. The 30-year bond yield advanced 3.3 basis points to 3.229%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF(TLT) posted outflows near $200 million last week, as long-dated Treasurys remained under pressure.

The U.S. and Canada struck a deal on late Sunday night to revamp Nafta, removing one lingering source of uncertainty to investors, worried by trade tensions between the U.S. and its major trading partners. The deal would bring Canada into the same agreement as the one reached between the U.S. and Mexico in late August.

This comes after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had said the differences between the two sides would make it difficult to see a deal before the end of last week. Reports of the deal helped to boost stocks , and sapped appetite for haven assets like U.S. government paper. The S&P 500 is set to end higher by 0.2%, bringing the broad-based equity benchmark within striking distance of its record close of 2,930.75 on Sept. 20.

"Resolution of the trade discussions with Canada after the deal done on Mexico is more relevant today to markets than the details (modest tweaks from Nafta 1.0). China of course remains the main trade story but American business and its partners to the North and South can now breathe a sigh of relief that this is now done and not subject to more tariffs and the threats of them," wrote Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at Bleakley Advisory Group.

On the data front, the Institute of Supply Management said its manufacturing gauge fell to reading of 59.8% in September, below the forecast for 60.8% from economists polled by MarketWatch.

Traders will also take a look at speeches from senior Federal Reserve officials throughout the week after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate a quarter percentage point last week. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren gave support to the Fed's strategy of slowly raising rates . Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the European Commission raised concerns over the budget plans of the antiestablishment Italian government (https://www.euronews.com/2018/10/01/eu-commission-set-to-reject-italys-budget-plans-in-november-newspaper), extending a selloff in Italian sovereign debt that began last week, sending yields higher. The 10-year Italian government bond yield advanced 17 basis points to 3.318%, close to its May peaks. The Italian government has courted the criticism of investors and the European Union after it proposed a budget deficit target of 2.4% of the country's annual economic output.

