Bank Stocks Rebound Thanks to Jobs Report, Powell Comments

By Ben Eisen

Battered bank stocks jumped on Friday after a strong jobs report and comments by the Federal Reserve chairman helped shift investors' narrative about economic growth.

Citigroup Inc. climbed 4.9%, Morgan Stanley rose 4.1% and Bank of America Corp. surged 4.2%, all topping the S&P 500's 3.4% rise.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. climbed 3.7% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rose 3.3%. The S&P 500 benchmark's financial sector rose 3.3% and the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index was up 3.4%.

The moves followed a Friday report that showed the labor market remains on solid footing. The U.S. added 312,000 jobs in December, well above expectations. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said later that the central bank would be patient on rate increases, signaling the pace of hikes might change if the economy slows more than anticipated.

The stocks of major lenders are sensitive to the economy as the pace of borrowing ebbs and flows with the broader growth picture. Their underperformance has drawn concern during a volatile stretch in the market, with financials down 14% over the past three months.

"Sentiment is awful," Bernstein analyst John McDonald said in a research note Friday morning. He calculates bank stocks are pricing in a 60% chance of a mild recession, which he believes is too pessimistic.

Even with Friday's move, Goldman Sachs is trading at a price that's below the postelection jump in bank stocks in November 2016. The bank is caught up in a corruption scandal involving Malaysia.

Some market indicators still suggest a cloudy outlook for banks. The gap between short-term and long-term interest rates continues to narrow, which tends to shrink the amount banks earn from borrowing at lower short-term rates and lending at higher long-term rates.

Banks are due to report their results for the October-to-December period later this month.

