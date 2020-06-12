Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
06/12 05:38:33 pm
3041.31 PTS   +1.31%
05:41pBanks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pWall Street ends higher
RE
Banks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup

06/12/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Shares of banks and lenders led the market higher as economically sensitive stocks powered Friday's rebound.

Financials and real estate were among the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500. Citigroup shares rallied 7.4%.

Money managers who oversee billions of dollars in assets tapped federal aid at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has proved controversial within the financial industry. Several wealth-management firms have disclosed in recent weeks that they received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable-loan program enacted by Congress to keep struggling small businesses afloat during the pandemic. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 7.98% 52.25 Delayed Quote.-39.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.90% 25605.54 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9663.774876 Delayed Quote.9.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 9588.808163 Delayed Quote.5.80%
S&P 500 1.31% 3041.31 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 39.66 Delayed Quote.19.03%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 20.5 Delayed Quote.18.84%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.74 Delayed Quote.16.41%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 19.98 Delayed Quote.14.56%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 30.43 Delayed Quote.11.88%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 95.67 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
MYLAN N.V. 15.94 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 184 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
ONEOK, INC.. 34.09 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
PVH CORPORATION 49.61 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
