Banks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders led the market higher as economically sensitive stocks powered Friday's rebound.

Financials and real estate were among the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500. Citigroup shares rallied 7.4%.

Money managers who oversee billions of dollars in assets tapped federal aid at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has proved controversial within the financial industry. Several wealth-management firms have disclosed in recent weeks that they received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable-loan program enacted by Congress to keep struggling small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

