Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/22 05:16:10 pm
3276.02 PTS   +0.57%
Pre-market
0.07%
3278.2 PTS
08:24aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
08:18aBlackstone second-quarter distributable earnings drop as asset sales slow
RE
07:43aTSX futures rise on higher gold prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone second-quarter distributable earnings drop as asset sales slow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman speaks at a Newsmaker

Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its distributable earnings fell 23% year-on-year in the second quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak put off potential acquisition of some of its assets.

Blackstone said distributable earnings, which includes cash it generates by selling assets, fell to $548 million from $709 million a year earlier. This translated into distributable earnings per share of 43 cents, matching analysts' consensus estimate, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Distributable earnings is a metric that Blackstone and other private equity firms focus on to describe their business. Using generally accepted accounting principles, Blackstone reported an 86% rise in net income to $568.3 million, as a rally in the markets in the second quarter, driven by central bank intervention and government stimulus, boosted the value of its assets.

The buyout firm said its private equity portfolio grew 12.8% in the second quarter, compared with a 20% in rise in the benchmark S&P 500 stock index over the same period. Opportunistic and core real estate funds appreciated by 1.6% and 3% respectively during the quarter.

"It was a strong quarter for our firm despite the continued market volatility. We are very well positioned to navigate the road ahead with our long-term committed capital model and an industry-record $156 billion of dry powder," Blackstone Chief Executive Steve Schwarzman said in a statement, referring to unspent capital.

Total assets under management, that include real estate, private equity corporate credit and investments in hedge funds, rose to $564.3 billion from $538 billion reported in March, supported by strong fundraising. Many of these assets generated management fees that boosted Blackstone's fee-related earnings by 28% year-on-year to $541 million.

Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share.

By Chibuike Oguh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.62% 27005.84 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 10870.753842 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 10706.127425 Delayed Quote.19.32%
S&P 500 0.57% 3276.02 Delayed Quote.0.82%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.66% 58 Delayed Quote.3.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
08:24aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
08:18aBlackstone second-quarter distributable earnings drop as asset sales slow
RE
07:43aTSX futures rise on higher gold prices
RE
07:36aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
07:22aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
07:17aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBlackstone's Earnings Rebound with Market Surge
DJ
06:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow to cut costs to blunt pandemic blow, signals ch..
RE
05:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stimulus bets buoy futures ahead of jobless claims
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
BEST BUY CO., INC 97.36 Delayed Quote.7.84%
EQUIFAX INC. 180.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.23%
TWITTER 39.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.84%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 28.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.72%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES 106.01 Delayed Quote.5.80%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 16.95 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 206 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 307.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.17%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 19.45 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 21.46 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group