Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 07:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Depleted store shelves in D.C.

Investors are desperate for clarity on U.S. corporate profits as the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to lower expectations ahead of the first-quarter reporting period starting in mid-April.

U.S. companies increasingly are withdrawing guidance while warning of the outbreak's steep toll on operations.

Twitter Inc last week pulled its first-quarter revenue outlook and forecast an operating loss, while Marriott International Inc and FedEx Corp have backed away from 2020 forecasts.

The profit picture is worsening even as Congress approved a $2 trillion funding package and stocks began to rebound from weeks of selling that ended the longest U.S. bull market.

U.S. cases have surpassed 100,000, and the United States now tops China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases.

"Nothing is normal right now, and even looking for opportunities is kind of like throwing darts in the dark," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Any glimpses of guidance from companies as they report will be key this earnings season.

"It's hard to believe we'll find out a lot more in April, but at least earnings season pushes the door open a crack into learning how companies view things," JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, wrote in a note on Friday.

"One possibility is some companies presenting separate guidance paths that account for best-case, middle-case, and worst-case pandemic scenarios."

Earnings forecasts have fallen, with analysts now projecting a year-over-year decline of 2.9% for the first quarter, 7.1% in the second quarter and 0.5% in full-year 2020, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. They still estimate slight growth in the third and fourth quarters, based on Refinitiv data.

Consensus estimates like Refinitiv's have not come down nearly as much as forecasts from some market strategists. One reason is that analysts reviewing individual companies tend to use corporate outlooks to derive their own estimates.

"Largely companies are saying, listen, 'I don't know what's going on. We're pulling our guidance. You're on your own,'" Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities in New York, said on a call on Friday.

As a result, analysts' forecasts are understating the earnings contraction, he said, estimating a 24.1% drop in aggregate 2020 operating earnings for the S&P 500.

Last week, David Kostin, Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist, cut his 2020 earnings per share view for the S&P 500 to suggest a 33% decline from 2019. It was Goldman's third cut to its EPS view in a month.

This is a complete turnaround from the start of the year, when many investors were hoping for an earnings rebound after 2019's lacklustre growth.

Fears of a U.S. recession have mounted for weeks as strict measures to contain the coronavirus have led to temporary business shutdowns and a wave on layoffs. Data released on Thursday showed a record of more than 3 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week.

U.S. multinationals including Apple Inc warned of problems early in the outbreak, which was first detected in China and spread rapidly to countries such as South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Without guidance, the number of companies that beat Wall Street analysts' estimates is likely to be well below the 70-80% of recent years, said Nick Raich, chief executive of The Earnings Scout, an independent research firm.

"We're going to get like 35% beating the Street if we don't get pre-announce."

Profit estimates are being cut for industries in which the impact is more obvious: airlines, energy, casinos, hotels and resort-type businesses, he said, but for many others, the damage is less clear.

Retailers could be hit hard. Lululemon Athletica Inc late Thursday said business slowed in the second week of March, but did not provide a full-year forecast.

Strategists also noted that the uncertain profit outlook combined with the recent sharp sell-off in stocks made it harder to assess price-to-earnings ratios.

"It is silly to look at valuations right now," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -4.14% 247.74 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-20.98%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. -5.96% 188.84 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -4.78% 78.85 Delayed Quote.-47.93%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
07:04aBracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
RE
05:45aActivists Lay Down Their Arms as Companies Cope With Coronavirus Spread
DJ
01:04aWORRY, PROBLEMS AND STRIFE : Investors fear markets not out of woods despite big..
RE
03/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says Pershing Square no longer has hedges on stocks
RE
03/27WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Fund rebalancing could help buoy stock rebound
RE
03/27Retreat From Risk Boosts Treasurys
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Big Gains
DJ
03/27Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases climb
RE
03/27Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases pass 100,000
RE
03/27Stocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 96.02 Delayed Quote.6.89%
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. 160.27 Delayed Quote.6.10%
UDR INC. 37.94 Delayed Quote.6.04%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 34.98 Delayed Quote.5.97%
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 62.68 Delayed Quote.5.82%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 6.29 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 34.5 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.86 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.41 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.02 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group