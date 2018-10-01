Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 09/28 10:10:00 pm
2913.94 PTS   -0.00%
09/30WALL STREET STO : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lacklust..
DJ
09/30WALL STREET STO : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lacklust..
DJ
09/30WALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Open Fourth Quarter Near Record Highs ..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Canada, U.S. reach deal to save NAFTA as trilateral trade pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Dairy cows are seen on a farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Canada reached a deal on Sunday to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact with Mexico, beating a midnight deadline with agreements to substantially boost American access to Canada's dairy market and protect Canada from possible U.S. auto tariffs, sources with direct knowledge of the talks said.

President Donald Trump had threatened to splinter the nearly 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement into a bilateral pact with Mexico and tax Canadian vehicle exports to the United States if Ottawa had failed to sign on before a midnight Sunday deadline (0400 GMT Monday).

But Trump has approved the "framework" deal with Canada, a source familiar with the decision said, just days after he sharply criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his NAFTA negotiating team.

Trump blames NAFTA for the loss of American manufacturing jobs and wants major changes to the pact, which underpins $1.2 trillion in annual trade. Markets fear its demise would cause major economic disruption.

Negotiators from both sides spent two days talking by phone as they tried to settle a range of difficult issues such as access to Canada's closed dairy market and U.S. tariffs.

The deal will preserve a trade dispute settlement mechanism that Canada fought hard to maintain to protect its lumber industry and other sectors from U.S. anti-dumping tariffs, Canadian sources said.

But this came at a cost.

Canada had agreed to provide U.S. dairy farmers access to about 3.5 percent of its approximately $16 billion annual domestic dairy market, the sources said, adding that the Canadian government is prepared to offer compensation to dairy farmers hurt by the deal.

The influential Dairy Farmers of Canada lobby group - which strongly opposes the idea - said in a statement that it insisted "any final NAFTA deal should have no further negative impact on the dairy sector."

Canada also agreed to a quota of 2.6 million vehicles exported to the United States in the event that Trump imposes 25 percent global autos tariffs on national security grounds, Canadian and U.S. auto industry sources said.

The quota would allow for significant growth in tariff-free automotive exports from Canada above current production levels of about 2 million units, safeguarding Canadian plants.

But the deal failed to resolve U.S. tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminum exports, the Canadian sources said.

"We celebrate the trilateral agreement. The door is closed to the fragmentation of the region," Jesus Seade, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's NAFTA negotiator said on Twitter. "NAFTA 2 will give certainty and stability to Mexican trade with its partners in North America."

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso both rallied as word circulated that a trilateral deal had been hammered out. The loonie was up 0.60 percent versus the greenback while the peso gained 0.80 percent.[MKTS/GLOB]

U.S. stocks looked set to rally on the news. S&P 500 Index e-mini futures were up 0.6 percent, suggesting the benchmark index was on track to open the week back near record territory.

U.S. business groups opposed turning NAFTA into a bilateral deal because the three nations' economies have become closely intertwined since the original pact came into force in 1994.

Officials have blown through several deadlines since the talks started in August 2017.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Roberta Rampton in Washington; Additional reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder in Washington and Anthony Esposito in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Peter Cooney & Kim Coghill)

By David Ljunggren and Roberta Rampton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 26458.31 Delayed Quote.7.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7627.6499 Delayed Quote.19.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 8046.353 Delayed Quote.15.70%
S&P 500 0.00% 2913.94 Real-time Quote.8.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluste..
DJ
09/30US : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results ..
DJ
09/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluste..
DJ
09/30US : Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results ..
DJ
09/30US : U.S. Stocks Open Fourth Quarter Near Record Highs but Face Hurdles
DJ
09/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Fourth Quarter Near Record Highs b..
DJ
09/30Healthcare momentum rides on defensive appeal, earnings, election
RE
09/29Procter & Gamble Tries to Break a Cycle of Stagnation
DJ
09/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Posts Strongest Quarter Since 2013 As Stocks Close M..
DJ
09/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Posts Strongest Quarter Since 2013 As Stocks Close M..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NVIDIA CORPORATION 281.02 Delayed Quote.5.09%
SCANA CORPORATION 38.89 Delayed Quote.3.90%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.29 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CONAGRA BRANDS 33.97 Delayed Quote.3.00%
QORVO 76.89 Delayed Quote.2.90%
TWITTER INC 28.46 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 167.2 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 79.97 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
S&P GLOBAL INC 195.39 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 30.89 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.