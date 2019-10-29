Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.03%
3037.8 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/29 04:20:01 pm
3036.89 PTS   -0.08%
04:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Reports
DJ
04:26pWall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck
RE
04:25pCanadian dollar pulls back as bullish sentiment ebbs ahead of rate decisions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian dollar pulls back as bullish sentiment ebbs ahead of rate decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:25pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, retreating from an earlier three-month high as positive investor sentiment was tempered ahead of interest rate decisions by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 eased back from a record high after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that Washington and Beijing were continuing to work on an interim trade agreement but that it may not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.

"We have seen a little bit of client sentiment that maybe risk assets have gone too far, you're going to see a little bit of a retracement," said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "It feels like it is more trading activity as opposed to anything more structural right now."

The loonie has rallied about 2% since early October, buoyed by robust domestic jobs data and investor optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal could boost Canada's commodity-linked economy.

"Those that have had a bullish Canadian dollar view and position have gotten some satisfaction the last number of weeks as the data in Canada has held up well," Lampard said.

The Bank of Canada is likely to keep interest rates steady at 1.75% on Wednesday in its first policy announcement since last week's federal election, despite signs that investors seeking higher-yielding currencies are shifting more money into Canadian dollars.

The Fed is also due to make an interest rate announcement on Wednesday. It is expected to lower the range for its policy rate to below the Bank of Canada's equivalent rate for the first time since December 2016.

At 3:40 p.m. (1940 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3094 to the greenback, or 76.37 U.S. cents. The currency's weakest level of the session was 1.3096, while it touched its strongest level since July 22 at 1.3043.

The decline for the loonie came as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, lost ground for a second day. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5% lower at $55.54 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year <CA2YT=RR> up 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.7% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> rising 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.595%.

On Monday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level since July 16 at 1.628%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 27071.46 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ 100 -0.78% 8047.508625 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.59% 8276.851182 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 -0.08% 3036.89 Delayed Quote.21.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
04:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Repor..
DJ
04:26pWall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck
RE
04:25pCanadian dollar pulls back as bullish sentiment ebbs ahead of rate decisions
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Repor..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Earnings Repor..
DJ
02:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : President Zelenskiy makes Ukraine investment pitch ..
RE
01:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Parse Earnings Rep..
DJ
01:21pEUROPE : European shares break six-day winning streak, focus moves to Fed
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 23.83 Delayed Quote.13.69%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 34.42 Delayed Quote.11.79%
LEGGETT & PLATT 51.57 Delayed Quote.11.72%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 86.325 Real-time Quote.6.82%
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA) 135.245 Real-time Quote.6.60%
TECHNIPFMC 20.27 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 127.565 Real-time Quote.-3.56%
KLA CORPORATION 168.23 Real-time Quote.-3.75%
ALPHABET 1236.81 Real-time Quote.-4.05%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 124.45 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group