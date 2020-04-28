Companies in Global Index Lowering Guidance Because of Coronavirus Rises 63% From March 31 -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

At least 122 companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index lowered their guidance as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Jan. 15 through April 22 tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

The index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

-- The latest number of companies in the global index lowering guidance is at least a 63% increase since March 31.

-- At least 12 companies in the index have cited the coronavirus outbreak in raising their guidance as of April 22, up from four at March 31.

-- Overall, 198 companies in the global index have issued coronavirus-related guidance since Jan. 15. That's a 64% increase since March 31.

-- At least 86 North American companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of April 22. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 43% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance.

Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies lowered March 31 in index Technology 23 +8 111 Consumer Goods 19 +8 144 Financial 16 +5 291 Services Health Care/ 10 +6 92 Life Sciences Transportation/ 10 +6 67 Logistics Industrial Goods 8 +2 79 Business/ 7 +2 63 Consumer Services Leisure/Arts/ 7 0 25 Hospitality Automotive 6 +2 45 Basic Materials/ 5 +1 85 Resources Energy 5 +5 75 Real Estate/ 2 +2 98 Construction Retail/Wholesale 2 0 67 Media/ 1 0 19 Entertainment Telecommunication 1 0 54 Services Agriculture 0 0 6 Utilities 0 0 71 Industry name Guidance Change from Total companies raised March 31 in index Health Care/ 3 +1 92 Life Sciences Consumer Goods 2 +2 144 Basic Materials/ 1 +1 85 Resources Business/ 1 0 63 Consumer Services Financial 1 0 291 Services Media/ 1 +1 19 Entertainment Real Estate/ 1 +1 98 Construction Retail/Wholesale 1 +1 67 Technology 1 +1 111

-- Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 22, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com