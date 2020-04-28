Log in
Companies in Global Index Lowering Guidance Because of Coronavirus Rises 63% From March 31 -- Data Talk

04/28/2020 | 03:12pm EDT

By Robert Barba

At least 122 companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index lowered their guidance as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Jan. 15 through April 22 tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

The index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries.

-- The latest number of companies in the global index lowering guidance is at least a 63% increase since March 31.

-- At least 12 companies in the index have cited the coronavirus outbreak in raising their guidance as of April 22, up from four at March 31.

-- Overall, 198 companies in the global index have issued coronavirus-related guidance since Jan. 15. That's a 64% increase since March 31.

-- At least 86 North American companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of April 22. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 43% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance. 

 
Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies 
 
Industry name    Guidance    Change from     Total companies 
                 lowered     March 31        in index 
 
Technology       23          +8              111 
 
Consumer Goods   19          +8              144 
 
Financial        16          +5              291 
Services 
 
Health Care/     10          +6              92 
Life Sciences 
 
Transportation/  10          +6              67 
Logistics 
 
Industrial Goods  8          +2              79 
 
Business/         7          +2              63 
Consumer Services 
 
Leisure/Arts/     7           0              25 
Hospitality 
 
Automotive        6          +2              45 
 
Basic Materials/  5          +1              85 
Resources 
 
Energy            5          +5              75 
 
Real Estate/      2          +2              98 
Construction 
 
Retail/Wholesale  2           0              67 
 
Media/            1           0              19 
Entertainment 
 
Telecommunication 1           0              54 
Services 
 
Agriculture       0           0              6 
 
Utilities         0           0              71 
 
 
 
 
Industry name    Guidance    Change from     Total companies 
                 raised      March 31        in index 
 
Health Care/      3           +1             92 
Life Sciences 
 
Consumer Goods    2           +2             144 
 
Basic Materials/  1           +1             85 
Resources 
 
Business/         1            0             63 
Consumer Services 
 
Financial         1            0             291 
Services 
 
Media/            1           +1             19 
Entertainment 
 
Real Estate/      1           +1             98 
Construction 
 
Retail/Wholesale  1           +1             67 
 
Technology        1           +1             111

-- Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through April 22, based on statements issued by companies on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 24158.87 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
NASDAQ 100 -1.21% 8728.97222 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.80% 8658.383385 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 0.01% 2877.77 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
