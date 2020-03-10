Log in
Coronavirus Could Sap New York's Tax Revenue, Cuomo Says

03/10/2020 | 06:56pm EDT

By Jimmy Vielkind

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York lawmakers, facing a $6 billion budget deficit, began the month with an optimistic projection. Stock markets were doing well, Wall Street bonuses were coming in strong, and lawmakers could plug some of the gap by assuming another $700 million in revenue was coming.

Also at the beginning of the month, the state confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus.

With U.S. markets in turmoil and the potential for an economic slowdown fueled by closures and cancellations rising, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday asked the state comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, to reassess the revenue situation.

His determination will have a major impact on the spending plan that lawmakers are crafting before the state fiscal year ends March 31. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed a $178 billion budget that didn't increase taxes. Democrats who control the state Assembly and Senate are set to unveil counterproposals.

"It's pretty obvious there are significant risks now to the economy and certainly state revenue," Mr. DiNapoli said in an interview.

The Democratic official said analysts in his office will examine the most recent data regarding tax collections, tourism and the performance of Wall Street firms. Mr. DiNapoli's office publishes an annual estimate of profits and bonuses in New York's securities industry and found that it accounted for 18% of state revenue in the fiscal year that ended in 2018.

The S&P 500 is down 14% over the past month. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is down 29% over the same period.

Mr. Cuomo said during a Tuesday radio interview that the effects of the coronavirus would likely decrease revenue. New York has 173 confirmed cases, with the greatest number in Westchester County. On Tuesday, officials announced a containment area in part of the city of New Rochelle.

"Forget just the stock market and the financial bonuses," Mr. Cuomo said. "Reservations at hotels are being canceled. Businesses are canceling their meetings. Conventions are canceling, restaurants are empty, tourism is way down. You may be looking at a nine-month economic slowdown across the board."

State officials jointly estimated on March 1 that they would collect around $57 billion of personal income taxes in the coming fiscal year, the largest revenue stream in the budget.

Fiscal watchdogs said the reconsideration was a prudent step, given the spread of the virus. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, didn't return requests for comment.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, said he was "not as concerned as the governor" about revenue impacts and didn't plan any major adjustments to his chamber's budget proposal.

Get an early-morning coronavirus briefing each weekday, plus a health-news update Fridays: Sign up here.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com

