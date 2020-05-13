Log in
Corporate America Isn't Betting On a V-Shaped Recovery

05/13/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

By Caitlin McCabe

Since the coronavirus pandemic began pulling the U.S. economy into a contraction, economists have tried to answer one big question: What kind of shape will the recovery take?

Many investors say the stock market's trajectory suggests this year's slump will be V-shaped -- a best-case-scenario that reflects a sharp slowdown and then a quick economic recovery. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 34% between Feb. 19 and March 23 but has rebounded sharply since then, rising more than 25%.

Even as economic data have revealed the impact of the virus on everything from jobs to consumer spending, analysts have continued to note that V-shaped recoveries tend to historically emerge from U.S. recessions.

Yet as companies have reported first-quarter earnings, corporate executives have indicated that they are less optimistic. Several executives have said on earnings calls that they are expecting various other shapes of recovery -- U-shaped, L-shaped, and W-shaped among them -- that indicate that the rebound will be slower.

In a Tuesday note from Goldman Sachs Portfolio Strategy Research, analysts noted that "only a few" S&P 500 companies have predicted a V-shaped rebound. Most others are expecting a more painful recovery.

"Unsurprisingly, companies facing greater exposure to travel and requiring face-to-face interactions expected a longer stretch of time before business activities would return to normal," the analysts noted. "In contrast, companies in market segments like construction, business supplies, and data centers expected faster normalization."

Companies including PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Whirlpool Corp. and Ecolab Inc. were among those that have said they are anticipating recovery to look more U-shaped, the Goldman Sachs analysts noted, meaning a more slow and gradual rebound. Shares of PNC and Whirlpool are down more than 30% this year, while Ecolab is essentially flat.

Others, including PPG Industries Inc., the global paint and coating manufacturer, said they expect more of a W-shaped recovery -- meaning a rebound, followed by another downturn, before another rebound. And executives at companies including Celanese Corp., the chemical and specialty materials company, have said they have looked at a L-shaped recovery, meaning a period of weak or no growth after this year's decline. Those stocks are both down about 40% in 2020.

The commentary by corporate executives underscores the differences in how companies and economists are viewing the country's economic recovery. While some analysts have remained hopeful that the U.S. has already reached its trough, many companies are saying they can't forecast the pandemic's impact. Nearly 180 S&P 500 companies have pulled their earnings guidance, Goldman Sachs noted, and many companies remain cautious about extrapolating China's recovery, given how different global responses have been.

At the same time, several companies have had to re-evaluate as many stay-at-home orders remain in place and economic data has worsened.

For example, PNC Chief Executive William Demchak said on the company's earnings call last month that the bank had "changed from thinking that a V-shaped recovery was going to happen fast" after seeing the economy "worsen from [its] assumptions."

And Booking Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Glenn Fogel said on the company's earnings call that it is adapting "the new reality" that it likely will be "years, not quarters," before it witnesses a full recovery of global travel demand. Shares of the company, which is the parent of Priceline and OpenTable, among other brands, are down 35% this year.

Meanwhile, Huntington Bancshares Inc. Chief Executive Stephen Steinour said the bank has viewed a U-shaped recovery as more likely since the economic outlook has "progressively deteriorated" throughout the past few months. Its stock is down more than 50% in 2020.

"The best case is characterized by a deep V-shaped economy with the trough in the second quarter followed by a relatively strong recovery later this year," Mr. Steinour said on the company's earnings call last month. But more likely, he continued, is that the "economy does not recover back to pre-COVID activity levels until well into 2022."

Write to Caitlin McCabe at caitlin.mccabe@wsj.com

