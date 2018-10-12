Corporate Loans Help Investors Fight the Fed

By Matt Wirz

Corporate loans have outperformed almost every asset class this month as climbing interest rates hit stock and bond prices, defying analysts' warnings about rising risk in funds that buy below-investment-grade loans.

While stocks bore the brunt of the recent selling, even investments that typically profit when rates rise have declined, leaving investors with few havens. The resilience of so-called leveraged loans in this environment helps explain the rising popularity of the once-niche market, which grew to a record $1.2 trillion this year, overtaking the amount of outstanding junk bonds for the first time.

Leveraged loans to companies with junk credit ratings have grown increasingly popular among individual and institutional investors because they pay relatively high interest that moves in lockstep with benchmark interest rates. That feature insulates the loans from rate increases by the Federal Reserve, which have weighed on corporate and government bonds throughout the year and sent stock prices tumbling in recent days, analysts said.

"It's a Wall Street truism that you can't fight the Fed -- except, maybe, with loans," said Steve Miller, a loan-market analyst and chief executive of Fulcrum Financial Data.

Rising interest rates hurt the value of outstanding bonds, pushing yields higher, and can trigger stock declines by slowing economic growth over the long term. Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, typically rise in value with interest rates, but prices of the securities have fallen this year because the Fed is raising rates despite little change in expectations for inflation.

Some investors buy commodities as a buffer against rising prices but so far inflation has been muted in the U.S. The price of gold, a traditional inflation hedge, has dropped 6.3% this year to $1,223.50 a troy ounce.

Fear of rising rates pushed prices lower across markets this month, hitting junk bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds and global stocks, but an S&P index of leveraged loans returned 0.16% in October, counting price changes and interest payments, bringing its 2018 returns to 4.13% as of Wednesday. The S&P 500 had returned more than 9% for the year before this week's steep decline, which brought the 2018 total to 5.76% as of Wednesday.

Leveraged-loan returns have beaten investment-grade and high-yield bonds in only five of the past 26 years and in four of those years the Fed raised rates, Mr. Miller said.

"Loans perform best relative to other asset classes when rates are going up and the economy is still solid and that's exactly what's happening now," he said.

The outperformance of leveraged loans marks a recovery for the asset class. Investors piled in during 2013, betting that rates would rise, only to be disappointed by tepid returns when the Fed kept rates low in response to sluggish global growth. Appetite for loans picked up again this year and loan mutual funds attracted a net $16.5 billion through October, the third-largest annual inflow ever for the asset class, according to data from Morningstar Inc.

The flood of money has raised some warning flags in the loan market, analysts and investors say. Junk-rated companies have capitalized on investor demand for loans by taking on historically high levels of debt without giving loan investors the same protections, or covenants, they historically offered.

"There are these free-floating fears about leveraged loans and they're not completely misplaced about the most aggressive loans being made," said Scott Page, co-head of Eaton Vance Corp.'s loan investing team.

But most new deals remain relatively safe because the loans are secured by corporate assets and long-term returns should remain consistent through the coming credit cycle, he said. Eaton Vance's flagship fund has averaged annual gross returns of 6.85% since inception in 1989, he said.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com