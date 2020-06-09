Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback

By Caitlin McCabe

New winners and losers have emerged in the stock market as states continue to reopen and consumers venture out after weeks of diminished spending during the coronavirus shutdowns.

Shares of the more cyclical retailers, restaurants, airlines and hotels have rallied this month, outpacing the gains of the S&P 500, as well as shares of popular big technology stocks. Wynn Resorts Ltd., Alaska Air Group Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. have each surged at least 23% so far in June, cutting their losses for the year and more than quadrupling the 5.4% gain of the benchmark stock index.

The gains among discretionary companies highlight the continued rise of shares that were beaten down during the coronavirus pandemic. As the stock market plunged and the coronavirus rapidly spread, investors sold everything that was likely to be impaired by widespread shutdowns.

Now, however, many of those stocks have become favored again by traders, who have sought bargains as the broader market has rapidly rebounded. Early data, such as increased restaurant seatings and airline travel, has given them confidence that the economy is on pace for a recovery -- a welcome change after many traders struggled for months to determine companies' financial outlooks without the guidance on which they typically rely.

Although it remains unclear how discretionary businesses will fare when shutdowns are fully lifted, a new survey released Tuesday by Bank of America Global Research suggests restaurants and retail shops are likely to benefit the most from an uptick in consumer spending.

In a survey of more than 2,100 consumers across the nation, Bank of America found 63% are most likely to dine out post-lockdown -- the highest percentage of all categories listed. Even so, restaurant stocks have been mixed lately. Bloomin' Brands Inc., which operates Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill, has risen 14% in June. At the same time, the more casual Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has risen 3.5%.

Retail shopping also received favorable results in the survey, with 59% of respondents saying apparel and footwear businesses are among the categories they are most likely to shop post-lockdown.

Retail stocks, in particular, have seen some of the larger gains this month, driven higher by optimism surrounding expected reopenings, curbside shopping options and strong reports of online sales. Gap Inc. and Kohl's Corp. are both up 40% month to date, while Nordstrom Inc. has jumped 32%.

Yet interest in spending rapidly diminished for other categories, most notably health clubs, movie theaters and cosmetic and beauty retailers. Only 15% of respondents indicated that they were most likely to spend on health clubs, the smallest percentage of all categories listed.

The results from Bank of America's survey indicate that while consumers are eager to begin spending again, they might be more apprehensive to do so on businesses that tend to attract large gatherings of people at one time.

"It is difficult to see how businesses like movie theaters and health clubs can remain viable in the absence of a vaccine," analysts from Bank of America Global Research said about the survey results.

"For health clubs, consumers may have already adapted to in-home exercise and aren't willing to risk exposure," the analysts added.

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc., the operator of fitness clubs, have risen 8.7% in June, cutting the company's losses for the year to 5.9%. Still, their monthly and 2020 performance has been eclipsed by Peloton Interactive Inc., which has gained 13% this month and 68% for the year. Peloton, which offers interactive fitness classes on at-home equipment, has seen sales surge this year as Americans have been stuck at home.

Bank of America's survey also indicated that consumers may be less willing to patronize movie theaters than other categories, though that hasn't stopped the 17% rise that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s stock has experienced this month. Its rise has eclipsed the 3.4% monthly gain for the streaming service Netflix Inc., whose long rally has stalled lately.

