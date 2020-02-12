Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 02/12 09:12:24 pm
3374.83 PTS   +0.51%
02:57pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
02:55pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
02:34pWall Street reaches record highs on waning coronavirus fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gains as coronavirus fears recede

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

The greenback hit a more than two-year high against the euro on Wednesday as investors put more money into the U.S. stock market on growing optimism that the coronavirus will be contained.

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical adviser for the outbreak in the country to end by April. Even so, fears of further international spread remained.

“The market is reasonably confident that China will be able to get control of the virus, although it may take some time,” said Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York. “The fact that it just doesn’t seem to be as deadly outside of China is something that’s comforting markets.”

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday.

Investors also grew more comfortable with risk on the view that central banks are likely to provide increased accommodation if the coronavirus harms the global economy.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the U.S. economy is in a good place, even as he cited the potential threat from the coronavirus in China and some long-term concerns.

The dollar gained 0.26% against the Japanese yen to 110.06 yen. The euro dropped 0.41% against the greenback to $1.0869, the lowest level since May 2017.

The greenback has strengthened against the euro as economic data shows a brighter economic outlook for the United States than for the euro zone.

"The U.S. economic data is still superior to other economies' and the growth gap with the rest of the world remains substantial," said Ugo Lancioni, portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman Macro Opportunities FX Fund.

Political uncertainty in Germany is an additional headwind for the single currency.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election, but said she would remain party chair until another candidate is found.

The New Zealand dollar jumped to a one-week high after the central bank removed the chance of a rate cut from its forward projections.

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 29528.56 Delayed Quote.2.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.86% 9603.289118 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 9716.734713 Delayed Quote.6.11%
S&P 500 0.59% 3378.05 Delayed Quote.3.93%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.22% 641.4 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:57pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
02:55pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
02:34pWall Street reaches record highs on waning coronavirus fears
RE
02:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Worries Abate
DJ
12:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Worries Abate
DJ
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:49aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:27aTech titans' market heft could signal broader stocks worry
RE
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Worries Abate
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. 25.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.59%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 23.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.16%
ANTHEM, INC. 294.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.27%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 147.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.82%
HUMANA 373.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.51%
MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. 56.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.52%
MACERICH COMPANY 23.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.19%
ABIOMED, INC. 168.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.25%
CERNER CORPORATION 76.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.41%
WESTERN UNION 26.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.56%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group