DuPont Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2015 -- Data Talk

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is currently at $69.99, up $5.40 or 8.36%

-- Would be highest close since May 6, 2019, when it closed at $71.15

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 9, 2015, when it rose 11.93%

-- Earlier Monday, Morgan Stanley raised its price target for DowDuPont to $78.00/share from $38.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- Corteva Inc. has completed its separation from DowDuPont. The distribution of Corteva common stock was completed Saturday, with each DowDuPont stockholder of record receiving one share of Corteva common stock for every three shares of DowDuPont common stock held as of the close of business on May 24

-- DuPont also announced board approval of a $2 billion share buyback program and DuPont began trading today on NYSE under ticker symbol 'DD'

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 8.02% year-to-date

-- Down 36.13% from its all-time closing high of $109.58 on Jan. 26, 2018

-- Down 26.72% from 52 weeks ago (June 4, 2018), when it closed at $95.51

-- Down 31.14% from its 52 week closing high of $101.65 on Aug. 29, 2018

-- Up 9.87% from its 52 week closing low of $63.70 on May 15, 2019

-- Traded as high as $70.79; highest intraday level since May 6, 2019, when it hit $72.29

-- Up 9.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2018, when it rose as much as 10.37%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:35:11 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet