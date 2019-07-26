Economic Growth Slowed to 2.1% in Second Quarter -- Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy slowed but still grew at a solid clip in the second quarter as strong consumer spending offset a drop in business investment, keeping the decadelong expansion on track amid trade tensions and cooling global activity.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said Friday.

That marked a pullback from a 3.1% pace in the first quarter, when growth was partly driven by a jump in inventories and exports and a fall in imports -- factors that reversed in the April-June period.

President Trump said on Twitter Friday morning that the 2.1% figure was "not bad considering we have the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck."

Mr. Trump has attacked the Fed for months and called for the central bank to cut interest rates to boost growth.

Businesses took a more cautious approach to spending in the second quarter, causing their investment to decline for the first time since early 2016, the report showed. Nonresidential fixed investment -- which reflects spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures -- fell at a 0.6% rate, compared with a 4.4% rise in the first quarter.

One factor that generated uncertainty for businesses in the second quarter was the international trade situation, as the U.S. increased levies on Chinese goods and threatened, but didn't implement, tariffs on Mexican imports.

Joe Baiz, president of Phoenix-based plastic-injection-mold manufacturer 4front Manufacturing, said business "slowed a little bit in the second quarter" as worries over trade policy generated "a lot of fear of the unknown."

For American multinationals, "the number one concern is around trade and tariffs and what's going to happen there," said Sanford Cockrell, a managing partner at Deloitte LLP. As chief financial officers begin setting budgets for the 2020 fiscal year, "it's very difficult to budget in an environment where you really don't know where you're going to end up on tariffs," he said.

Trade itself was a drag on growth, as exports fell at a 5.2% rate while imports rose slightly, expanding the deficit.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said, "The simple proposition is that the trade war made manufacturing weaker and the tax cut made consumer spending stronger."

Shoppers picked up the slack in the second quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, rose at an inflation-adjusted, annualized rate of 4.3% in the second quarter, up from its first-quarter pace of 1.1% and marking the strongest reading since late 2017.

Americans ramped up their spending on big-ticket items like cars as well as everyday goods like food and clothing.

Government expenditures also boosted growth, rising at a 5.0% annual rate in the second quarter, partly a rebound from the effects of the federal government shutdown that started in the fourth quarter and stretched into late January.

Friday's report is one of the last major readings of the economy's temperature Fed officials will see before their policy meeting July 30-31. They are prepared to cut their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point from its current range between 2.25% and 2.5% and signal more reductions to come to bolster the U.S. economy at a time of cooling global momentum.

The divergent signals from strong consumer spending and weakening business investment leave a mixed picture. The economy remains supported by low unemployment and rising incomes, but slowing global growth and trade uncertainties are weighing on the outlook.

Growth readings can be volatile from quarter to quarter. Output rose 2.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Signs of business caution appeared in many corners of the GDP report.

The rate of investment in business structures alone -- such as factories and health care facilities -- declined at a 10.6% pace in the second quarter while equipment spending advanced at a meager 0.7% rate.

Businesses drew down their stocks in the second quarter rather than built them up. Private, nonfarm inventory investment subtracted 0.85 percentage point from the quarter's 2.1% GDP growth rate.

Housing was a headwind for growth for the sixth quarter in a row as residential investment fell at a 1.5% annual pace, despite falling mortgage rates in the April to June period.

Inflation firmed in the second quarter. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures increased at a 2.3% annual pace in the second quarter, a pickup from a 0.4% rate in the first quarter. Core prices -- which exclude food and energy -- rose at 1.8% rate. The Fed seeks to keep inflation at 2% because it sees that as consistent with a healthy economy.

Many economists expect growth this year of around the 2.3% averaged during the current expansion, which started in mid-2009 and this month became the longest on record. Fed officials' median projection in June was for 2.1% growth from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Many economists started 2019 expecting growth this year to slow from 2018's 2.9% pace because of the waning effects of tax cuts and federal spending increases.

Earnings for the S&P 500 appear to have grown in the second quarter at their most anemic pace since mid-2016.

Earnings per share are expected to rise just 0.2% over second-quarter 2018, according to an estimate from financial-data firm Refinitiv, which combines analyst estimates with actual results from the 37% of companies that have already reported.

Many executives said the second quarter was slower than the same period in 2018, but business remains steady.

"Last year was stronger but it's still OK," said Keith Baldwin, president of Spike's Trophies Ltd., a , Philadelphia-based manufacturer of awards and recognition products. "There's a little bit of caution but it's still OK."

