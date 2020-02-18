Euro Extends Decline on Weak German Data -- Update

By Caitlin Ostroff

The euro ticked lower against the dollar to trade at near its lowest level in almost three years after a measure of economic expectations in Germany dropped.

The measure, which assesses sentiment about Germany's economic outlook, declined to 8.7 points in February from 26.7 in January, the ZEW economic research institute said Tuesday. Achim Wambach, the institute's president, cited fears over the coronavirus's effects on global trade as a key driver of the decline.

The euro dropped 0.4% against the dollar from Monday afternoon to trade at $1.0794 Tuesday, its lowest level against the greenback since April 2017, according to FactSet. The yield on the 10-year German bund climbed slightly to minus 0.408% from minus 0.436% Monday afternoon, according to Tradeweb.

The data presents a picture at odds with the stock market, where the Stoxx Europe 600 is up 4.8% this month and the S&P 500 is up 4.5% over the same period, said Lauri Hälikkä, a foreign-exchange and fixed-income strategist at Sweden's SEB Bank.

While the move in the euro was "a knee-jerk reaction," he said, the common currency has fallen in recent weeks as investors worry that lower output from Chinese factories and weaker demand from consumers in the world's No. 2 economy could hurt European growth.

Investors will look to data due Feb. 24 from Germany's Ifo Institute for a better sense of business expectations and how the coronavirus will affect the European economy, said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist in Germany at ING Bank. "Market participants will be looking for any guidance," he said.

