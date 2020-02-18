Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/18 05:43:19 pm
3370.29 PTS   -0.29%
06:26pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
06:11pEuro Extends Decline on Weak German Data -- Update
DJ
05:33pDow, S&P 500 hurt by Apple warning
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Euro Extends Decline on Weak German Data -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:11pm EST

By Caitlin Ostroff

The euro ticked lower against the dollar to trade at near its lowest level in almost three years after a measure of economic expectations in Germany dropped.

The measure, which assesses sentiment about Germany's economic outlook, declined to 8.7 points in February from 26.7 in January, the ZEW economic research institute said Tuesday. Achim Wambach, the institute's president, cited fears over the coronavirus's effects on global trade as a key driver of the decline.

The euro dropped 0.4% against the dollar from Monday afternoon to trade at $1.0794 Tuesday, its lowest level against the greenback since April 2017, according to FactSet. The yield on the 10-year German bund climbed slightly to minus 0.408% from minus 0.436% Monday afternoon, according to Tradeweb.

The data presents a picture at odds with the stock market, where the Stoxx Europe 600 is up 4.8% this month and the S&P 500 is up 4.5% over the same period, said Lauri Hälikkä, a foreign-exchange and fixed-income strategist at Sweden's SEB Bank.

While the move in the euro was "a knee-jerk reaction," he said, the common currency has fallen in recent weeks as investors worry that lower output from Chinese factories and weaker demand from consumers in the world's No. 2 economy could hurt European growth.

Investors will look to data due Feb. 24 from Germany's Ifo Institute for a better sense of business expectations and how the coronavirus will affect the European economy, said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist in Germany at ING Bank. "Market participants will be looking for any guidance," he said.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 29232.19 Delayed Quote.3.01%
ING GROEP N.V. -2.91% 10.422 Delayed Quote.0.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.06% 9629.802428 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 9732.743207 Delayed Quote.8.45%
S&P 500 -0.29% 3370.29 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB -0.15% 101.2 Delayed Quote.13.87%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.38% 430.33 Delayed Quote.3.53%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.38% 929.95 Delayed Quote.3.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
06:26pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
06:11pEuro Extends Decline on Weak German Data -- Update
DJ
05:33pDow, S&P 500 hurt by Apple warning
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:55pApple's Virus Warning Takes Bite Out of Chip-Maker Stocks -- Update
DJ
04:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
04:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 decline after Apple's sales warning
RE
04:35pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:26pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 123.22 Delayed Quote.9.23%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 26.05 Delayed Quote.6.94%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 141.81 Delayed Quote.6.15%
KROGER 29.71 Delayed Quote.5.24%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 80.01 Delayed Quote.3.84%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 325.34 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 131.42 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 20.91 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 30.68 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 137.17 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group