Euro zone bond yields edge down as sentiment stabilises

* Euro zone yields 1-2 bps lower across the board
* California rolls back reopening plans
* ZEW, industrial production releases due
* Italy to sell up to 10 bln euros of debt
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Updates prices, adds commentary)
LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Investors retreated to safe euro
zone government bonds on Tuesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases
in California dampened Monday's excitement over improved
corporate earnings.
The most populous U.S. state announced new restrictions on
businesses on Monday and its two largest school districts, Los
Angeles and San Diego, said children would be made to stay home
in August.
"California rolling back its reopening plan late yesterday
shows markets still have to deal with the fallout from record
U.S. case counts," ING rates strategist Padhraic Garvey said in
a note.
Most euro zone bond yields were about 1-2 basis points
lower, with the market relatively stable as investors focused on
the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and EU summit at
the end of the week, at which leaders will discuss the proposed
EU-wide recovery fund.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield - the benchmark for the region
- dropped around 1 basis point to -0.419%, with slightly bigger
drops at the longer end of the curve
.
The fall cancels out some of Monday's 6.3 bps rise, the
biggest daily gain in over a month and coming on the back of a
stock market rally. That fizzled out towards the end of the U.S.
session, however, with the S&P 500 ending the day down
1%.
The change in risk sentiment was also fuelled by a further
potential deterioration in trade relations between the United
States and China, analysts said.
The Trump administration plans to scrap a 2013 agreement
between the two countries' auditing authorities, a move that
could foreshadow a broader crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese
firms, an official told Reuters.
Riskier southern European yields also dipped, with the
Italian 10-year yield at 1.301% and Spain's 10-year
yield down 2 bps at 0.435%.
Rabobank rates strategist Richard McGuire said that moves on
Tuesday were limited by thin trading volumes as markets enter an
early summer lull.
"Investors will probably be hunkered down now given the
potential for the developments – possibly notable developments –
on Thursday and Friday, even though both of these may
potentially be non-events," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she could not
guarantee that EU member states would reach an agreement on the
750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund and a multi-year
budget at the summit this week.
If the ECB does not take further action immediately and EU
leaders dither over finalising details of a recovery fund for
the bloc, investors could end up disappointed, ING's Garvey
added.
Italy sold 10 billion euros of bonds due in 2023, 2027 and
2040 in an auction.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Elizabeth Howcroft;
editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)