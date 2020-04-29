Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chesapeake Energy's 50-acre campus in Oklahoma in 2012

By Mike Spector and David French

Chesapeake Energy Corp, the oil and gas exploration and production company that was at the forefront of the past decade's U.S. shale boom, is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as it grapples with an unprecedented rout in energy prices, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma City-based company, cofounded by late wildcatter and outspoken natural gas proponent Aubrey McClendon, has held discussions with creditors about a possible loan that would aid operations while it navigates bankruptcy proceedings, the sources said. The loan could total roughly $1 billion, though its size remains in flux, one of the sources added.

Such loans, referred to as debtor-in-possession financing, are key to companies seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because they help them sustain as much of their business as possible during court proceedings.

Chesapeake's discussions about possibly obtaining bankruptcy financing are in early stages, and the company has made no final decisions about how it plans to address its debts, the sources cautioned. It could attempt to persuade creditors to restructure its debt outside of bankruptcy proceedings, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Chesapeake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chesapeake was trying to pivot from gas to a greater emphasis on oil production when a Saudi-Russian energy price war earlier this year upended its plans and the wider crude market. It was dealt another blow by the coronavirus outbreak, which caused energy demand to dwindle by shutting large swaths of the global economy.

Chesapeake, which employed about 2,300 people as of the end of last year, faces significant payments due this year on portions of its nearly $9 billion debt pile. Maturities and interest expenses combined total more than $1 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

Chesapeake is considering skipping a payment of $192 million due in August, adding urgency to the discussions with creditors, one of the sources said. Chesapeake also faces a $136 million obligation on July 1.

Chesapeake is also discussing the prospect of obtaining an additional equity infusion that would likely follow a bankruptcy filing, according to one of the sources. The company does not currently anticipate help in the form of U.S. government aid provided to companies ailing from the coronavirus crisis, the source added.

The company said in January it had cut debt by $900 million, and in February added it had ample liquidity of about $1.4 billion to address looming debt maturities. Yet much of that cash sits within a revolving credit line, the size of which could soon be more restricted, according to credit ratings firm Moody's Investor Service. The company recently suspended its dividend on a series of convertible preferred stock.

Earlier this month, Moody's cut Chesapeake's credit rating deep into junk territory, which makes it exceedingly expensive to borrow because of the high risk of defaulting on debt. The ratings move reflected plunging energy prices along with the company's eroding liquidity and "very limited access to capital," Moody's said. Moody's predicted a "high likelihood of a restructuring in the near term."

Chesapeake has operations in five U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.

The company completed a reverse stock split in April to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares are down more than 80% this year, giving it a market capitalization under $300 million.

Chesapeake started reworking its balance sheet before the end of last year and was able to push out some debt maturities. Still, portions of the company's debt are trading at prices that indicate investors all but expect they will never be fully repaid.

Its 11.5% bonds due in 2025, issued in December as part of a broader reworking of its liabilities, are trading around just 8 cents on the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. Another set of bonds due roughly a year later trade even lower, at about 4 cents.

FALL FROM GRACE

A bankruptcy filing, were one to occur, would cap a long reversal of fortunes for a company that became part of the S&P 500 Index less than 20 years after its founding, and helped revolutionize the energy industry.

Chesapeake began with a small investment in 1989 by Oklahoma businessman Tom Ward and McClendon, the latter of whom became the company's longtime chairman and chief executive.

Under McClendon's stewardship, Chesapeake spent $43 billion over 15 years snapping up land parcels across the United States, helping pioneer the relentless extraction of untapped oil and natural gas from shale rock formations, an environmentally controversial method that became known as fracking.

McClendon was an unabashed evangelist for natural gas, arguing it could replace oil and coal. By 2005, Chesapeake was the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, trailing only the colossal Exxon Mobil Corp.

A subsequent glut in natural gas caused the commodity's price to crash. In March 2016, a federal indictment charged McClendon with conspiring to suppress land prices by rigging bids for leases while leading Chesapeake.

McClendon at the time called the charge "wrong and unprecedented" and vowed to "prove my innocence and clear my name." He died in a single-car crash the following day. A state medical examiner later determined the death to be an accident.

(Reporting by Mike Spector and David French in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 24633.86 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
NASDAQ 100 3.52% 8982.761245 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.57% 8914.709539 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 2.66% 2939.51 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
09:30pAsian stocks set to track U.S. gains as virus treatment hopes lift confidence
RE
09:27pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:35pFed keeps rates steady, vows to maintain coronavirus measures
RE
06:50pWall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug
RE
05:44pWall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug
RE
05:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the ..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the ..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.41 Delayed Quote.25.36%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 10.05 Delayed Quote.23.31%
APACHE CORPORATION 13.05 Delayed Quote.22.31%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.85 Delayed Quote.17.23%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 9.27 Delayed Quote.16.46%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 114.19 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 97.87 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 291.47 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
COTY INC. 5.46 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
HASBRO, INC. 72.91 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group