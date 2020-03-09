Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Trading in VIX options froze after open - CBOE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:24pm EDT
Chicago Board Options Exchange Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago

Trading in options on Wall Street's fear gauge <.VIX> was impossible in the first minutes of Monday's session due to an absence of prices from the market makers on whom trading depends, a representative of index operator CBOE Global Markets Inc said.

CBOE Senior Trade Desk Specialist Ryan Stone told Reuters that VIX options were tradable at 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT) but a lack of liquidity led to a lag of about seven minutes until the first trade, around 9:58 a.m. ET.

When activity in options resumed, the VIX surged to its highest level since December 2008. The volatility spike occurred as global stock markets were melting down on fears about the spreading coronavirus and crashing oil prices.

It followed 15-minute trading halts across U.S. exchanges, triggered by an opening 7% decline in the S&P 500 that set off circuit breakers.

The S&P was last 7.6% down and the VIX was up 12.5 points at 54.46.

A spokesperson for CBOE later confirmed that the index series was available for trading at 9:51 a.m. ET but that the first trades had not happened until later.

"At 8:51 am CT, the available constituent series went into opening rotation, were available for trading, and by 8:54 am CT, an updated value of the VIX Index was subsequently published," she said. "At no time during this period did the VIX Index experience a technical issue."

According to CBOE's website, the VIX Index is calculated using standard S&P 500 options and weekly S&P 500 options that are listed for trading on CBOE Options.

"What caused the delay in opening SPX & VIX - with these being products - is we had to manually open them," Stone said.

"We gave market makers the delay to ensure they were getting proper market data so they could properly quote these."

In line with its own rules, CBOE had earlier taken a "precautionary measure" to not open the VIX to trading before the bell as it was not able to calculate the index value at the time, after E-mini futures on the S&P 500 hit their 5% lower limit in premarket trade.

The VIX index is widely used by traders as a measure of expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the following 30 days and is traders' main way of protecting against or betting on sharp moves in stocks.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Alden Bentley, Nick Zieminski and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Aaron Saldanha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.79% 23851.02 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 -6.83% 7948.027167 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -7.29% 7950.675746 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -7.60% 2746.56 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
07:39pAsia shares try to find a floor after headlong fall
RE
07:29pTrump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus
DJ
07:24pEXCLUSIVE : Trading in VIX options froze after open - CBOE
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:57pTrump, White House Officials to Weigh Economic Response Plan -- 7th Update
DJ
06:55pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
06:51pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
06:49pTrump, White House Officials to Weigh Economic Response Plan -- 5th Update
DJ
06:22pMoney markets wary, not yet flashing red as Fed offers tonic
RE
06:01pTrump, White House Officials to Weigh Economic Response Plan -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
AUTOZONE, INC. 1113.69 Delayed Quote.5.03%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 83.51 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 16.89 Delayed Quote.3.18%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC., 130.36 Delayed Quote.1.92%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 20.12 Delayed Quote.1.67%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 15.07 Delayed Quote.-38.21%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.08 Delayed Quote.-40.26%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 26.88 Delayed Quote.-44.65%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.51 Delayed Quote.-52.01%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.55 Delayed Quote.-53.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group