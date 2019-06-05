Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
2823.36 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/04 04:58:32 pm
2803.27 PTS   +2.14%
06:32aFed Puts Interest-Rate Cut in Play
DJ
05:37aGlobal Stocks Nudge Higher After Wall Street Surge
DJ
03:57aGlobal Stocks Edge Up After Wall Street Surge
DJ
Fed Puts Interest-Rate Cut in Play

06/05/2019 | 06:32am EDT

By WSJ City

US markets rallied after Federal Reserve officials said they were closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated they could respond to any economic deterioration by cutting interest rates.

KEY FACTS

--- Powell's comments show the Fed has ended a debate over whether its next move would be to raise or lower rates...

--- ... and is focusing now on whether and when to cut them.

--- The S&P 500 and Dow posted their biggest daily gains since Jan. 4, each rising more than 2%.

--- The Fed will likely wait to see if world leaders can soothe trade tensions, including at this month's G-20 summit.

--- That makes a rate cut at the Fed's June 18-19 meeting unlikely.

Why This Matters

If trade frictions persist, "we could end up in a recession in three quarters," said Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya in a report on Sunday. Recent conversations with investors "have reinforced the sense that markets are underestimating the impact of trade tensions."

Analysts have changed their Fed outlooks in view of plunging bond yields. Investors sought safety after President Trump decided last week to impose tariffs on Mexico. Federal-funds futures now show markets pricing in a roughly 98% chance of at least one rate cut this year and about an 83% chance of at least two rate decreases, CME Group data show. Both figures are up sharply from a month ago.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.06% 25332.18 Delayed Quote.8.59%
NASDAQ 100 2.70% 7166.747392 Delayed Quote.10.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.65% 7527.116741 Delayed Quote.12.33%
S&P 500 2.14% 2803.27 Delayed Quote.9.48%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
MATTEL 10.78 Delayed Quote.11.71%
WYNN RESORTS 112.87 Delayed Quote.8.98%
XEROX CORP 33.3 Delayed Quote.7.49%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 25.64 Delayed Quote.7.42%
WHIRLPOOL 125.81 Delayed Quote.7.25%
WELLTOWER INC 80.06 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 153.12 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
HCP 30.97 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
VENTAS 62.2 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 32.92 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
