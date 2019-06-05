Fed Puts Interest-Rate Cut in Play

By WSJ City

US markets rallied after Federal Reserve officials said they were closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated they could respond to any economic deterioration by cutting interest rates.

KEY FACTS

--- Powell's comments show the Fed has ended a debate over whether its next move would be to raise or lower rates...

--- ... and is focusing now on whether and when to cut them.

--- The S&P 500 and Dow posted their biggest daily gains since Jan. 4, each rising more than 2%.

--- The Fed will likely wait to see if world leaders can soothe trade tensions, including at this month's G-20 summit.

--- That makes a rate cut at the Fed's June 18-19 meeting unlikely.

Why This Matters

If trade frictions persist, "we could end up in a recession in three quarters," said Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya in a report on Sunday. Recent conversations with investors "have reinforced the sense that markets are underestimating the impact of trade tensions."

Analysts have changed their Fed outlooks in view of plunging bond yields. Investors sought safety after President Trump decided last week to impose tariffs on Mexico. Federal-funds futures now show markets pricing in a roughly 98% chance of at least one rate cut this year and about an 83% chance of at least two rate decreases, CME Group data show. Both figures are up sharply from a month ago.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity