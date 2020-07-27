Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Fed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 02:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bike in front of the Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue in Washington

The Federal Reserve's whatever-it-takes approach to stave off economic calamity has kept interest rates near zero and helped drive U.S. stocks back to pre-pandemic record levels, while weakening the usual dynamic between safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and riskier equities.

Stocks and bonds' moving in parallel is one of the distortions Fed policy makers may ponder when they meet next week, although they are expected to let the emergency measures already implemented in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak work through the financial system.

The recent rise in Treasury prices, which typically climb when investors seek safe harbors during uncertain times, appears at odds with the exuberance seen on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 last week came within 3.5% of its February all-time high, set before it was clear the spread of COVID-19 would wreak havoc around the world.

The S&P 500 500 and U.S. 10-year Treasury notes typically move in opposite directions, such that when equities rise during periods of confidence and risk-taking, bond prices fall, pushing yields, which move inversely to prices, higher.

Analysts have said the traditionally negative correlation between stocks and bonds reflects the extent to which bonds will effectively hedge against a stocks sell-off, such as what happened during the global financial crisis in 2008.

That relationship has broken down at times during the pandemic. For instance, since mid-June, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields have fallen more than 20 basis points, while the S&P 500 has gained roughly 5%.

Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, said the irregularity between the two markets can be explained by the stimulus measures undertaken by Congress and quantitative easing on the part of the Federal Reserve.

"The Fed and the government have pledged ongoing support for the economy, which has pushed risky assets higher," he said. "At the same time, the Fed wants to keep rates low in order to keep stimulus in place and to prevent a tightening in financial conditions."

The Fed slashed the fed funds rates to near zero in March and launched lending and unprecedented debt purchasing programs to boost liquidity and stabilize financial markets.

"The fact that the Fed has been able to purchase so many bonds and also kind of commit to keeping rates so low is obviously going to be a positive for stocks, but meanwhile remove volatility from the rates market," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with no major announcements expected. But it may lay the groundwork for more action in September or in the fourth quarter, analysts said.

With U.S. central bank officials resisting negative interest rates, Fed officials have talked about yield curve control as a way to target rates at specific maturities, which should keep borrowing costs ultra-low to spur spending and bolster the economy.

The yield curve refers to the line created by plotting the rates of different maturities. A steepening curve, when longer-dated yields rise faster than shorter-dated ones, generally signals a bright economic outlook.

Under yield curve control, the Fed would cap yields at a specific point on the curve, by buying 2- or 3-year maturities, for example, to reinforce guidance that rates are not going up anytime soon.

"We think in September (the Fed) might come out with a little bit more discussion on the impact of potential additional forward guidance measures of which yield curve control is one of those," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen.

Fed policymakers are likely close to a policy framework about future measures.

"In March, the Federal Reserve was buying $75 billion (58.37 billion pounds) in Treasuries and that was to help stabilize the economy," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "But now they may consider measures to help stimulate the economy and that would be the new quantitative easing."

That should compress U.S. bond yields even more and boost stocks further, unraveling once again their supposedly time-tested correlation, analysts said.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Pierog
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 26469.89 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
NASDAQ 100 -0.92% 10483.132338 Delayed Quote.20.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.94% 10363.177069 Delayed Quote.15.50%
S&P 500 -0.62% 3215.63 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:02aFed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00aFed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack
RE
07/26Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash
RE
07/26Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
RE
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 69.4 Delayed Quote.16.50%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 29.48 Delayed Quote.7.59%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 78.64 Delayed Quote.3.24%
PULTEGROUP, INC. 42.62 Delayed Quote.3.22%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 156.02 Delayed Quote.3.00%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.86 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 15.65 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
WESTERN DIGITAL 42.85 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
KLA CORPORATION 188.21 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
INTEL CORPORATION 50.59 Delayed Quote.-16.24%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group