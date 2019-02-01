Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
0.02%
2704.56 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/01 05:18:27 pm
2706.53 PTS   +0.09%
10:28pFed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08pExxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Fed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Clouds over the Federal Reserve in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication it is done raising interest rates - for now - has fueled stock gains, investors worry the U.S. central bank's pledge is a double-edged sword and implicit confirmation of the markets' lingering anxiety about growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that U.S. economic growth is "solid" and expected to continue. But in a sharp reversal of their stance just six weeks ago, Powell said the Fed has "the luxury of patience" in deciding whether to raise rates again.

The Fed's soothing message sent the S&P 500 up 1.6 percent on Wednesday and extended into Thursday, helping the benchmark index post its biggest January percentage gain since 1987.

But investors acknowledge that the Fed's strongest signal yet that policymakers may have reached the end of its latest series of interest rate increases could reflect slower economic growth.

"Both the stock and bond markets applauded the Fed for its more dovish tone," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "If you take a step back and evaluate why they're doing it, it's because they're concerned. So why shouldn't investors be concerned?"

The U.S. bond market never fully bought into the enthusiastic tenor to risk markets, including equities, year-to-date given signs of cracks in the consumer and peaking corporate profit growth.

U.S. 10-year government bond prices are trading around the elevated levels they commanded during last month's stock sell-off, with yields at 2.63 percent today compared with 2.69 percent on Dec. 31.

U.S.-based bond funds pulled in $16.7 billion in January, according to early estimates from the research service Lipper. Investors took $944 million out of domestic stock funds over the same period.

"The bond market always gets it before the stock market," said Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors LLC. Stocks' sure-footedness this year may end up like 2018's hot January rally only to peter out and end in the negative.

Three- and 5-year yields are poised to dip below the 2.4 percent effective Fed funds rate for the first time since 2006, before the global financial crisis, noted Crescat Capital LLC analyst Otavio Costa on Twitter.

Powell said there were "conflicting signals" about the economy - many of them negative - including sharply slower growth in China and Europe, Britain's chaotic exit from the European Union, U.S.-China trade negotiations, effects of the U.S. partial government shutdown and rougher markets.

The Fed acknowledged that some market gauges of inflation have fallen in recent months, a trend more typical of growth slowdowns rather than an economy on fire.

The International Monetary Fund predicted the global economy will grow at 3.5 percent in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from last October's forecasts, citing weakness in Europe and some emerging markets. It puts U.S. growth at 2.5 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2020, in both cases likely slower than 2018's figures, which have not been finalized due to the government shutdown.


(Graphic: Fed's Powell vs S&P 500 - https://tmsnrt.rs/2TqIcyK

"We're not favoring the U.S. market, but we're happy to own Treasuries," said Schroders Plc portfolio manager Angus Sippe. He said he does not see a recession on the horizon and gives the Fed an "A-plus" on its management of the economy. But he would rather take risk in emerging markets and wait for more evidence of U.S. corporate earnings growth.

Financial research service Refinitiv expects 14.9 percent earnings growth for the final quarter of 2018, but just 5.1 percent for all of 2019, leaving less margin for error if consumer and business fear translates into lower spending and investment.

Still, oil producers are working to stabilize prices, China is aggressively stimulating its economy and, as Bank of America Corp analysts said in a research note on Thursday, the Fed has shown that its commitment to supporting markets is alive and well. Those factors mean market pessimists are getting it wrong, according to Michael Jones, chairman at RiverFront Investment Group LLC.

Some investors appear to be positioning for the worst.

Futures contracts tied to Fed rates imply the Fed's next move will be a cut. Markets are pricing in a higher probability of two cuts by next January than of a single rate hike.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa Shumaker)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 25063.89 Delayed Quote.7.44%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 6875.5179 Delayed Quote.9.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7263.8679 Delayed Quote.9.74%
S&P 500 0.09% 2706.53 Delayed Quote.7.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10:28pFed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08pExxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:59pDow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron
DJ
04:37pU.S. corporate earnings trend stokes concern about 2019 outlook
RE
04:37pAmazon jitters offset upbeat jobs data on Wall Street
RE
04:27pStock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
04:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Blockbuster January Jobs Re..
DJ
04:25pStock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 22.91 Delayed Quote.8.99%
FMC CORPORATION 85.83 Delayed Quote.7.56%
AON PLC 167.46 Delayed Quote.7.19%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 116.6 Delayed Quote.6.43%
WESTERN DIGITAL 47 Delayed Quote.4.47%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 66.69 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
VALERO ENERGY 85.26 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
IDEXX LABORATORIES 205.38 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
WESTROCK 38.7 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
AMAZON.COM 1626.23 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.