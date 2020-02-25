Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 02/25 09:27:01 pm
3133.37 PTS   -2.87%
03:26pHome Depot's Quarterly Profit Rises -- Update
DJ
03:21pGlobal stocks sink further on lingering coronavirus fears
RE
03:17pDow Industrials Fall More Than 750 Points
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Fed's Clarida: We are 'closely monitoring' impact of coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida talks on the phone during the three-day

The Federal Reserve is "closely monitoring" the escalating coronavirus outbreak but it is still too soon to gauge if it would require a change in monetary policy, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Tuesday as the central bank continues to patiently monitor the impact of the epidemic on the U.S. economy.

"We are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus..." Clarida said in prepared remarks at the National Association for Business Economics conference in Washington. "But it is still too soon to even speculate about either the size or persistence of these effects, or whether it will lead to a material change in the outlook."

Clarida, the No. 2 at the Fed, provided a similar assessment about the virus last week, in which he noted it would have a noticeable impact on Chinese growth, at least in the first quarter of the year.

On Tuesday, he reiterated that both the U.S. economy and monetary policy are currently in "a good place" and that the Fed's baseline outlook is still for moderate economic expansion and strong job gains this year.

Other Fed officials have also said the U.S. economy could withstand the economic effects of the coronavirus as long as the outbreak is not prolonged.

The Fed held rates steady at its first meeting of the year in late January and has previously said it intends to keep rates unchanged, barring a significant change in the U.S. economic outlook.

But stock markets around the world have been spooked by the spread of the coronavirus to about 30 countries outside of China, including Europe, amid deepening concerns that the escalating threat could hurt global growth.

"The disruption [in China] could spill over to the rest of the global economy," Clarida acknowledged.

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday, a day after virus worries sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years. Global markets fell to their lowest level in two months.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Monday warned against a knee-jerk reaction by the central bank to short-term market fluctuations but said the Fed will be assessing any changes to financial conditions.

The Fed's economic dashboard to decide the course of interest rates includes financial market cues. An increase in financial market volatility over time often leads to tighter financial conditions.

Investors have shown less patience, increasing their bets that the Fed will need to cut interest rates in short order. They now predict a rate cut in April compared to in June a week ago, according to an analysis of Fed funds futures compiled by the CME Group.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence edged up in February, suggesting a steady pace of consumer spending that could support the economy despite growing fears over the fast-spreading virus.

By Lindsay Dunsmuir
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.35% 208.3 Delayed Quote.4.04%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.50% 27199.93 Delayed Quote.1.59%
LINDSAY CORPORATION 0.49% 104.845 Delayed Quote.8.68%
NASDAQ 100 -1.75% 8892.357691 Delayed Quote.8.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.89% 9021.492375 Delayed Quote.6.73%
S&P 500 -2.27% 3143.52 Delayed Quote.3.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:26pHome Depot's Quarterly Profit Rises -- Update
DJ
03:21pGlobal stocks sink further on lingering coronavirus fears
RE
03:17pDow Industrials Fall More Than 750 Points
DJ
03:13pMastercard Down Over 7%, on Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since August 20..
DJ
03:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spread sends inv..
RE
03:02pFED'S CLARIDA : We are 'closely monitoring' impact of coronavirus
RE
02:48pDow Industrials Fall More Than 900 Points
DJ
02:36pStocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns
RE
02:36pYield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low -- 4th Update
DJ
02:25pInvestors piled into volatility bets before market tumble
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HP INC. 23.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.46%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 36.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.37%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 441.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.89%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 61.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.57%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 93.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.90%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 17.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.53%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 36.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.53%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 15.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.62%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 36.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.37%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 23.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.51%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group