Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/24 10:10:00 pm
2874.69 PTS   +0.62%
Financials Higher, Treasury-Yield Weakness Persists -- Financials Roundup

08/24/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields remained near recent lows following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at a central-banking conference.

Mr. Powell emphasized the gradual nature of his approach to planned rate increases, suggesting a less aggressive cycle than investors had previously been expecting.

In the wake of his comments, the broad Standard & Poor's 500 rose to record highs, extending what some analysts estimate is the longest bull market as measured by the gauge in U.S. history. The principal driver of that run was, of course, the Fed's accommodative policy.

"Much has been said about the S&P 500 achieving the milestone of the longest bull market in history, but our secular bull market roadmap since the S&P 500 breakout to new all-time highs in April 2013 says that there is much more room to run -- even with periodic interruptions from yield curve inversions, U.S. recessions, and cyclical bear markets," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. "The key for financials and industrials to lead the S&P 500 after holding big relative supports and for the defensive sectors of staples, real estate, telecom, and utilities to stay within relative downtrends is for the U.S. 10-year [yield] to stabilize and move higher."

If Treasury yields remain under pressure, technology and consumer-discretionary stocks will likely continue outperforming financial stocks, the analysts warned.

Lloyd's of London, a syndicate that controls about a fifth of the global marine insurance market, is reviewing a number of loss-making members of its marine unit, a move that could drive up costs for insuring the world's ocean carriers.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

