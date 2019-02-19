Financials Increase as Market Rebound Seen Benefiting Sector - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as investors bet the sector would benefit from a resurgence in global stock markets.

"Given the S&P 500 has now bounced more than 18% from the December 24 lows, some type of consolidation or maybe another pullback would be normal," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial.

HSBC Holdings shares fell after the global bank reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, stung by choppy financial markets, U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty. The bank said customers pulled back on activity at its global markets business and retail banking and wealth management units.

Danish lender Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries. Danske Bank is under investigation in Estonia, Denmark, the U.S., U.K. and France for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion by non-Estonians through its branch in Tallinn, Estonia, primarily by Russians, between 2007 and 2015.

