S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.02%
2779.23 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/19 05:01:03 pm
2779.76 PTS   +0.15%
Financials Increase as Market Rebound Seen Benefiting Sector - Financials Roundup
DJ
Fed's Williams says new economic outlook necessary for rate hikes
RE
Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump
RE
Financials Increase as Market Rebound Seen Benefiting Sector - Financials Roundup

02/19/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as investors bet the sector would benefit from a resurgence in global stock markets.

"Given the S&P 500 has now bounced more than 18% from the December 24 lows, some type of consolidation or maybe another pullback would be normal," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial.

HSBC Holdings shares fell after the global bank reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, stung by choppy financial markets, U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty. The bank said customers pulled back on activity at its global markets business and retail banking and wealth management units.

Danish lender Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries. Danske Bank is under investigation in Estonia, Denmark, the U.S., U.K. and France for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion by non-Estonians through its branch in Tallinn, Estonia, primarily by Russians, between 2007 and 2015.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 25891.32 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7066.6121 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7486.7661 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 0.15% 2779.76 Delayed Quote.10.72%
PG&E CORPORATION 17.74 Delayed Quote.14.60%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.09 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NOBLE ENERGY 23.7 Delayed Quote.4.68%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 34.53 Delayed Quote.3.88%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 71.145 Real-time Quote.3.53%
CONAGRA BRANDS 24.01 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES 128.015 Real-time Quote.-3.03%
ALLEGION 88.76 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 101.845 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
CONCHO RESOURCES 115.285 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
