Financials Rise as Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as market volatility subsided on the last session of 2018.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 looked set to finish the year about 15% below its September high.

"While technically not a bear market, it sure felt like one," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "From its Sept. 20 high through Christmas Eve, the S&P 500 Index fell 19.8%, including a more than 7% one-week (Dec. 14-21) decline unmatched since the 2008-09 financial crisis." Among the factors weighing on markets were "the risk of a policy mistake by the Federal Reserve, the China trade dispute, a government shutdown, cabinet-level departures from the White House (notably Defense Secretary James Mattis), the United States' decision to pull troops out of Syria and Afghanistan, and communication mishaps by the Fed and Treasury secretary."

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com