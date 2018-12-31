Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Rise as Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:24pm CET

Shares of banks and lenders rose as market volatility subsided on the last session of 2018.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 looked set to finish the year about 15% below its September high.

"While technically not a bear market, it sure felt like one," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "From its Sept. 20 high through Christmas Eve, the S&P 500 Index fell 19.8%, including a more than 7% one-week (Dec. 14-21) decline unmatched since the 2008-09 financial crisis." Among the factors weighing on markets were "the risk of a policy mistake by the Federal Reserve, the China trade dispute, a government shutdown, cabinet-level departures from the White House (notably Defense Secretary James Mattis), the United States' decision to pull troops out of Syria and Afghanistan, and communication mishaps by the Fed and Treasury secretary."

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 23327.46 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6329.9646 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 6635.2774 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
S&P 500 0.85% 2506.85 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
2018Financials Rise as Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX 267.66 Delayed Quote.4.52%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 18.46 Delayed Quote.3.59%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 62.08 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BEST BUY COMPANY 52.96 Delayed Quote.3.16%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 373.5 Delayed Quote.3.00%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 32.87 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
SCANA CORPORATION 47.78 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
DOMINION ENERGY 71.46 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.35 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 38.75 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.