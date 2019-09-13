Financials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as a rally in Treasury yields gained pace.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group on the S&P 500, has risen by more than 8% for September so far, driven largely by the reversal in Treasury yields.

"So much of this is momentum," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "You start seeing an easing of conditions, you see the ECB coming in with stimulus expectations of a rate cut, and most important, you see the easing of those concerns over trade and tariffs -- and that helps to push the 10-year yield up."

