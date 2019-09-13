Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.06%
3005.46 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/13 04:56:51 pm
3007.39 PTS   -0.07%
05:50pSurge in Treasury Yields Highlights Easing Economic Worries
DJ
05:48pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Weekly Winning Streak
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as a rally in Treasury yields gained pace.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group on the S&P 500, has risen by more than 8% for September so far, driven largely by the reversal in Treasury yields.

"So much of this is momentum," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "You start seeing an easing of conditions, you see the ECB coming in with stimulus expectations of a rate cut, and most important, you see the easing of those concerns over trade and tariffs -- and that helps to push the 10-year yield up."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 27219.52 Delayed Quote.16.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7892.954646 Delayed Quote.23.46%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.22% 8176.71293 Delayed Quote.21.84%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1.81% 89.82 Delayed Quote.8.18%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.40% 1533 Delayed Quote.6.78%
S&P 500 -0.07% 3007.39 Delayed Quote.20.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:50pSurge in Treasury Yields Highlights Easing Economic Worries
DJ
05:48pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Weekly Winning Streak
DJ
04:46pS&P edges lower as Apple weighs, trade tensions ease
RE
04:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ekes 8th Straight Gain As Stocks Remain In Striking Dist..
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Day Near Flat, As Dow Ekes Out Gain
DJ
04:19pGlobal stocks, bond yields lifted by U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:19pGlobal stocks, bond yields lifted by U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:16pGlobal stocks, bond yields lifted by U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
04:00pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Sees Biggest Weekly Surge Since 2009
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 47.95 Delayed Quote.8.21%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 135.43 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 10.76 Delayed Quote.3.76%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 73.54 Delayed Quote.3.16%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 116.55 Delayed Quote.3.14%
BROADCOM INC 290.32 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
ALTRIA GROUP 42.01 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 330.29 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
CENTURYLINK INC. 12.9 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 72.68 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group