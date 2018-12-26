Financials up After Further Powell Endorsement From Trump Team -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rallied after a top Trump administration economic adviser said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired. Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump "has no intention of firing" Mr. Powell. The broad Standard & Poor's 500 was on the brink of bear-market territory, almost 20% below its peak from earlier in 2018, at its low watermark Wednesday. Late in the session, the S&P 500 was up by more than 4%, cutting its losses for the year-to-date near in half. Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance on money-laundering prevention. AirAsia Group, Malaysia's biggest budget airline, struck a deal to sell an aircraft leasing unit to U.S. investment firm Castlelake for $768 million.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com