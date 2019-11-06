Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 11/06 03:27:12 pm
3075.32 PTS   +0.02%
03:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations
DJ
03:09pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
03:00pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Flood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:37pm EST
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London

Uber Technologies Inc's stock dropped 3% to a record low in its busiest trading session since the ride-hailing company's Wall Street debut as employees and early investors on Wednesday became free to sell their shares.

Over 110 million shares, worth around $3 billion, had been traded at mid-day, second only to the 186 million shares exchanged in Uber's first session on the stock market on May 10.

The majority of Uber's 1.7 billion outstanding shares were restricted from trading until Wednesday, a so-called lockup period intended to avoid an avalanche of sales for the newly public company that could have undermined the stock price.

The end of Uber's lockup comes at a time of growing reluctance on Wall Street to make risky bets on a host of money-losing heavyweight startups that held highly promoted public listings this year.

With Wednesday's loss, Uber has fallen more than 40% since its IPO as the company, which lost $1.2 billion in the September-quarter, struggles to win investor confidence.

In its IPO filing, Uber had said about 76% of its shares held by insiders, venture capitalists and other investors faced lockup.

Uber's stock has tumbled 14% since Monday, when the San Francisco company reported an increased quarterly loss as it outspent rivals on discounts to lure customers and invested heavily in loss-making new business ventures.

"Some of the sell-off over the last few days has been attributed to the fear of additional liquidity coming into the market as a result of the lockup expiration today, and people were trying to get ahead of that," said Matt Novak, managing partner at All Blue Capital, an Uber investor.

Early investors and employees may be reluctant to sell their shares since the stock has fallen so far.

BEATING

SoftBank Group Corp, which has invested billions in Uber to become its largest investor, in 2017 bought preferred stock at $48.77 per share and common shares at $32.97 apiece from existing shareholders, including co-founder Travis Kalanick. Uber's common stock last traded at $27.

The Japanese firm, which took a beating on its investment in office-sharing startup WeWork, earlier on Wednesday reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years, hurt by an $8.9 billion hit at its giant Vision Fund.

Uber also counts Benchmark Capital, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Alphabet and Goldman Sachs among its top investors.

In September, WeWork scuttled its much-anticipated market debut due to skepticism about its business model, corporate governance and burgeoning losses. That development led to increased reluctance among many investors to own money-losing companies trading at high multiples.

Unprofitable U.S. companies holding IPOs this year have had a median stock return of 0%, compared to a median increase of 3% for profitable companies that held IPOs, according to a Reuters analysis. The S&P 500 is up 22% in 2019 after closing at a record high on Monday.

Longbow Asset Management in recent days has started to buy shares of Uber, its smaller rival Lyft, social media website Pinterest and online pet store Chewy, said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of the investment advisory firm in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lyft has fallen 41% from its March IPO and Pinterest is down 44% from its August high following its April listing. Chewy surged 70% in three sessions after its debut, but since then has steadily declined and now remains up just 6% from its IPO price.

"I wasn't interested in a lot of these companies at their IPO prices, but now that they're down 30 or 40 percent, they're interesting to me," Dollarhide said. "I'm in the business of buying when things look bleak."

By Noel Randewich and Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.14% 1289.405 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 27483.12 Delayed Quote.17.86%
LYFT, INC. 3.96% 42.97 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8187.521727 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.35% 8405.223546 Delayed Quote.26.39%
S&P 500 -0.01% 3074.31 Delayed Quote.22.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations
DJ
03:09pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
03:00pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
03:00pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
02:57pWall St. little changed but report trade deal could be delayed weighs
RE
02:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations
DJ
02:42pFlood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell
RE
02:37pFlood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell
RE
02:34pOccidental Petroleum on Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Decade -- Data Talk
DJ
01:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
COTY INC. 13.295 Real-time Quote.16.01%
DAVITA INC. 70.205 Real-time Quote.12.44%
HP INC. 19.855 Real-time Quote.7.91%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 70.735 Real-time Quote.5.07%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 37.835 Real-time Quote.4.03%
CBRE GROUP, INC. 53.015 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 39.555 Real-time Quote.-5.62%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 50.265 Real-time Quote.-7.17%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 38.73 Real-time Quote.-7.32%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 77.51 Real-time Quote.-14.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group