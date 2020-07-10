Log in
Gilead sparks Wall Street rally

07/10/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Positive results from Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir injected momentum into the markets Friday. That offset concerns over yet another record rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

RiverFront Investment Group chief investment strategist Chris Kostantinos:

"I think the remdesivir news points to the idea that if we can just get back to some semblance of normal which I think is what he market is trading off of. And I think that's why people were so focused on that news today."

In a trend reversal, the Dow and S&P 500 gained more than 1% Friday, outperforming the Nasdaq which ended at another record high.

But for the week, the Nasdaq was the winner with a huge 4% advance.

As for Gilead, its shares rose 2%. A late-stage study showed its treatment, remdesivir, significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

Carnival jumped nearly 11%. The cruise line operator plans to restart operations in a phased manner.

The high-flying "stay-at-home" stock Netflix spurted higher after Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on the video streaming company.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.17.56%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
