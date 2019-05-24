Log in
2826.06 PTS   +0.14%
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Hope Gives Way To Worry As Stock-market Investors Reassess U.S.-China Trade Fight
DJ
Health Care Up, But Lags Market Ahead of Mandate on Price Disclosure -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Dow Industrials Fall for Fifth Straight Week
DJ
Health Care Up, But Lags Market Ahead of Mandate on Price Disclosure -- Health Care Roundup

05/24/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

Health-care companies rose, but lagged the broader market because of fears that the sector will continue to be buffeted by politics. President Donald Trump may release an executive order as early as next week to mandate the disclosure of prices in the health-care industry, according to people familiar with the discussion. "While the S&P 500 Tech sector has become the proxy for trade geopolitics, the US Managed Healthcare sector has been the icon for the upcoming US Presidential Elections," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. Daniel Loeb's hedge-fund firm Third Point, which has amassed a stake in Centene Corp., is pushing the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion on the acquisition of WellCare Health Plans, The Wall Street Journal reported. MiMedx's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards, including for purity and sterility, more than two years after the company told the Food and Drug Administration it had complied with the requirements, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 25585.69 Delayed Quote.9.27%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 7300.960795 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 7637.008585 Delayed Quote.16.81%
S&P 500 0.14% 2826.06 Delayed Quote.13.94%
