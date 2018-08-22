Industrials Higher, Economic Optimism Survives Political, Fed Worries -- Industrial Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet economic growth would survive political scares and the Federal Reserve's intent to raise interest rates.

"In a classic example of ignoring the headlines and focusing on the bottom line, investors brushed aside seemingly damaging political outcomes and pushed the S&P 500 not only to a record [bull market] duration, but also a new intra-day, all-time high, " said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist with research firm CFRA. "The question du jour is now 'how long will this bull market last?' We think bull markets don't die of old age, they die of fright and are most afraid of recession." In Mr. Stovall's analysis, there is no sign of a recession on the horizon.

