S&P 500
Industrials Higher, Economic Optimism Survives Political, Fed Worries -- Industrial Roundup

08/22/2018 | 11:30pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet economic growth would survive political scares and the Federal Reserve's intent to raise interest rates.

"In a classic example of ignoring the headlines and focusing on the bottom line, investors brushed aside seemingly damaging political outcomes and pushed the S&P 500 not only to a record [bull market] duration, but also a new intra-day, all-time high, " said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist with research firm CFRA. "The question du jour is now 'how long will this bull market last?' We think bull markets don't die of old age, they die of fright and are most afraid of recession." In Mr. Stovall's analysis, there is no sign of a recession on the horizon.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 25733.6 Delayed Quote.4.21%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7424.5956 Delayed Quote.15.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7889.0966 Delayed Quote.13.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.6.86%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LOWE'S COMPANIES 105.52 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NOBLE ENERGY 29.86 Delayed Quote.3.93%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 262.82 Delayed Quote.3.75%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 86.3 Delayed Quote.3.51%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 20.87 Delayed Quote.3.27%
HANESBRANDS 18.4 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.69 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) 50.16 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
PUBLIC STORAGE 211.04 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CENTURYLINK 22.42 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
