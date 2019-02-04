Investors Pulled Record $25 billion From U.S. Stock ETFs in January

By Asjylyn Loder

Investors yanked a record $25 billion from U.S. stock-exchange-traded funds in January even as the market soared.

The exodus -- the first in nearly a year -- is a symptom of heightened wariness after December's rout. Stocks have since rebounded, buoyed by stronger-than-expected earnings and signs the Federal Reserve will be patient in its bid to raise interest rates. But concerns about China's slowing economy continue to weigh on the market, making investors considerably more cautious than they were in January 2018, when U.S. equity ETFs raked in almost $31 billion.

This year, investors are stashing cash in fixed-income funds, forsaking U.S. stocks for emerging-market equities and exiting go-go sector ETFs such as technology in favor of ETFs that try to pick high-quality stocks with stable growth prospects.

"The overall view in the market is still quite bearish," said Daniel Suzuki, portfolio strategist for Richard Bernstein Advisors, a New York firm with $9 billion under management, most of it in ETF strategies.

The U.S. profit cycle is decelerating, in contrast with last year when the tax overhaul helped juice corporate earnings. Richard Bernstein Advisors shifted its portfolio last month out of U.S. sector equity ETFs and into funds focused on quality and stable growth, Mr. Suzuki said.

The move reflects a trend in recent months as traders and analysts moderate their outlook for market gains, said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research for ETF issuer State Street Global Advisors. Since the start of November, emerging-market stock ETFs have raked in $17 billion in new cash, their best three-month run in history, and fixed-income ETFs garnered $45 billion. By contrast, $22 billion exited funds focused on U.S. economic and industrial sectors.

"Investors are rebalancing risk within portfolios, looking for something to mitigate the risk of U.S. equities," Mr. Bartolini said.

The two biggest losers in January both track the S&P 500. The two ETFs accounted for $19 billion in outflows, according to FactSet, even as the index gained 7.9%, its best month in more than three years. State Street's $246 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shed $12 billion, while BlackRock Inc.'s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF lost more than $7 billion.

ETFs experienced a similar divergence in December, when the S&P suffered its worst month in more than a decade. Nonetheless, investors stashed $15.2 billion in U.S. equity ETFs, bringing the total haul for 2018 to $135.6 billion, according to FactSet.

The State Street fund, best known by its ticker SPY, is the oldest and largest ETF on the market. It often undergoes sizable cash swings in December and January as investors reposition their portfolios for tax and other technical reasons.

Stock ETFs take in new money 95% of the time in December, while outflows occur 52% of the time in January, Mr. Bartolini said.

It is also important to put the outflows in perspective: The $25 billion accounted for just 1.4% of the assets in U.S. equity ETFs, and an even smaller slice of the money in mutual funds and other trading strategies. Nonetheless, investors are clearly wary and looking for protection, Mr. Bartolini said.

"Part of this is typical cyclical rebalancing," he said. "But December was the worst December since 1931, and the technical indicators are still somewhat bearish."