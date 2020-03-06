Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-1.76%
2970.67 PTS
03/05 05:00:46 pm
3023.94 PTS   -3.39%
09:37aBonds Extend Rally as Investors Retreat From Stock Market
DJ
09:33aInvestors dump equities, bonds as coronavirus spooks markets, BofA says
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Investors dump equities, bonds as coronavirus spooks markets, BofA says

03/06/2020 | 09:33am GMT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

Investors pulled out of most asset classes, with stocks and bond funds seeing a combined $36 billion (28 billion pounds) of outflows in the week to Wednesday, BofA said, amid fears of economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.

Stock markets have been selling off since mid-February, wiping out roughly $6.5 trillion of market values, as the number of coronavirus cases climbed higher.

Analysts at BofA, parsing weekly data from flow tracking specialist EPFR, said $23.3 billion was pulled out of equity funds and $12.6 billion had left bond funds, the most since December 2018.

The data also showed risk-averse investors withdrew $5.3 billion from emerging-market equities, the most in 30 weeks.

Investment-grade, high-yield and emerging- equity saw the biggest drawdown since the 2013 'taper tantrum' -- the U.S. Federal Reserve's first hint it would reduce a stimulus programme installed during the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank said it is "much too early" to declare the stock market sell-off is over. It expects a 15% to 20% drop in the S&P 500 from its latest peak.

The benchmark U.S. equities index has so far fallen 10.7% to 3023.94 points from the record highs it touched on February 19. Deutsche Bank sees the index hitting a bottom "some time" in the second quarter and recovering from there to 3,250 points by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.08% 6.768 Delayed Quote.1.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.58% 26121.28 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
NASDAQ 100 -3.10% 8671.6583 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.10% 8738.595114 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
S&P 500 -3.39% 3023.94 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
