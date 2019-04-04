Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife cedes control of Amazon in divorce deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley

(Reuters) - MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, will give 75 percent of their stake in the company and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur as part of their divorce settlement. MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin, she said in a tweet on Thursday.

The announcement resolves questions about the direction of the world's largest online retailer that have abounded since the couple announced their divorce in January. Jeff Bezos, widely viewed as a management guru whose long-term focus has been essential to Amazon's meteoric stock rise, will retain company control.

The settlement also suggests that Amazon will be spared the kind of boardroom battle that has plagued other companies whose owners are dealing with family rifts.

"Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 percent of our Amazon stock," MacKenzie Bezos said in the tweet.

The agreement still leaves MacKenzie Bezos with vast wealth. Her remaining stake in Amazon, valued at roughly $36 billion, is worth more than the stock market values of nearly 70 percent of the components of the S&P 500. That includes companies like eBay Inc, Allstate Corp and Twitter Inc.

The couple's total stake of $143 billion had made them the richest in the world.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," MacKenzie Bezos wrote.

Jeff Bezos re-tweeted the statement and added in a separate post that he was grateful to MacKenzie "for her support and for her kindness in this process."

The divorce had jolted the once private Bezos couple into the public spotlight.

The day they announced their separation on Twitter, the National Enquirer promised to reveal an affair it claimed had ended their marriage, contrary to the couple's statement that they were on a "long period of loving exploration and trial exploration."

The supermarket tabloid proceeded to publish alleged photos and intimate text messages between Bezos and his new partner, former television news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos then conducted an investigation into how that may have been leaked, culminating in his claim in February that the National Enquirer was attempting to extort him. The paper's parent said that reporting on an extramarital relationship involving the world's richest was lawful and it would investigate his claims.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Nick Zieminski and Bill Berkrot)

By Jeffrey Dastin and Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 26363.03 Delayed Quote.12.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.09% 7537.95246 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.15% 7886.017678 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.09% 2876.89 Delayed Quote.14.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
02:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As U.S.-China Trade Talks Intensify
DJ
02:56pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' ex-wife cedes control of Amazon in divorce deal
RE
02:36pGlobal stocks stall on trade talk cloudiness, German data hits euro
RE
02:33pJeff Bezos' ex-wife cedes control of Amazon in divorce deal
RE
02:24pStocks stall on trade talk cloudiness, German data hits euro
RE
01:34pS&P pauses with trade talks in focus; Nasdaq set to end five-day rally
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pDow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
01:03pTrump says China trade talks going well, will only accept 'great' deal
RE
11:41aDow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 191.39 Real-time Quote.6.51%
MACY'S 25.955 Real-time Quote.5.47%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 49.11 Real-time Quote.4.60%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 49.455 Real-time Quote.4.09%
FOOT LOCKER 63.985 Real-time Quote.3.54%
INTUIT 261.275 Real-time Quote.-2.90%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC 70.565 Real-time Quote.-3.45%
FORTINET 83.78 Real-time Quote.-4.24%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 93.565 Real-time Quote.-4.44%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.655 Real-time Quote.-8.11%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About