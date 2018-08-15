LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Firms That Bossed Agriculture for a Century Face New Threat: Farmers

Across the U.S. Farm Belt, the balance of power is swinging away from multibillion-dollar agribusinesses. For over a century, companies such as Cargill Inc. held sway over markets for U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat, quoting prices to farmers who trucked their crops to company grain elevators. Cargill and its peers would then market crops to food and beverage makers across the country. Now farmers are increasingly calling the shots. Running expanded, consolidated farms, big farm operators are pushing grain giants for better prices or striking their own deals to directly supply manufacturers, cutting out the middleman.

Farmers' Anxiety Grows as Details on Federal Aid Remain Unclear

WASHINGTON -- Farmers fretting over a trade conflict sparked by President Trump's tariffs may soon get more details on the $12 billion worth of aid that the administration has pledged, as their concerns mount over potentially plunging incomes and market losses. "We certainly are appreciative of it but ... we don't know how it's going to be determined," Ryan Pederson, a North Dakota farmer who grows soybeans and canola, said of the proposed farm aid. "You can't do any planning off of that because you don't know what it's going to be."

Performance Food Group Down On F4Q Miss, Outlook -- Market Talk

09:19 ET - Performance Food Group shares are down 15% in pre-market trading after the food distribution company missed earnings and revenue expectations for its F4Q, and gave a weak outlook for 2019. The company reported F4Q non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 compared to consensus estimates of $0.59, according to FactSet. Revenue was $4.59 billion compared to analysts' estimates of $4.65 billion. The company said that operating expenses increased in part due to higher fuel prices and acquisition integration costs within its snack food division, Vistar. As for fiscal 2019, Performance expects adjusted EPS of $1.72 to $1.82, below the FactSet consensus of $1.91. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle Management Change Aids Recovery -- Market Talk

11:07 ET - While it could take a few quarters to achieve, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a clear path to recovery thanks to new management and "low-hanging" opportunities to drive sales, Morgan Stanley analysts say. Analysts upgrade the stock to overweight, citing increased confidence in the company as the new management team improves earnings through new products and marketing. "The scarcity of growth stocks across consumer discretionary could also increase investors' willingness to pay a high multiple for an early innings recovery story," analysts say. Chipotle is the top gainer in the S&P 500, with shares up 4.3%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

WH Group Just Needs to Get to 4Q -- Market Talk

0756 GMT - As US fresh-pork margins were in negative territory for Smithfield parent WH in 2Q, helping fuel the company's miss, pressure will carry through this quarter before "gradually" improving in 4Q amid recent gains in hog futures, says Daiwa. But with "continually improving and sustainable operating margin in China through product-mix upgrades," the investment bank remains bullish in WH shares even while cutting its stock target 10% to HK$9.50 amid June's 21% slump. Shares are up 8.1% just ahead of the close at HK$6.56, hitting 2-week highs and logging the best day in 17 months. (john.wu@wsj.com)

New CEO at Ben & Jerry's Plans to Whip Up Activism, 'Whirled Peace'

Ben & Jerry's, the ice-cream maker known for its social advocacy as much as its chunk-filled flavors, has a new chief executive who is promising to ramp up the brand's corporate activism. Matthew McCarthy, a food-business veteran of Unilever PLC, which bought Ben & Jerry's in 2000, succeeds Jostein Solheim as CEO.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Climb as Traders Search for Bottom

Hog futures rose Wednesday as traders attempted to rebound from recent lows. Lean hog contracts for October delivery rose 1.2% to 52.475 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The contract is at a discount to the CME's lean hog index, which tracks physical prices. The index was recently at 56.81. Cattle futures were also higher, with August contracts rising 0.3% to $1.08325 a pound. Wholesale beef prices have risen this week, which some expect could help bolster prices in the cash trade.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Aug 15

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are not established due to light receipts. Prices Thursday were steady at $37.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $20.00-$21.00, 450-500 pounds are $20.00-$21.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $23.00-$24.00.

The day's total run is not established.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 15 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 15 +$ 49.11 +$ 12.76 Aug 14 +$ 51.26 +$ 15.77 Aug 13 +$ 50.65 +$ 17.08 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 31 cents per hundred pounds, to $209.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 66 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.61. The total load count was 139. Wholesale pork prices fell 1.40, to $67.67 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.