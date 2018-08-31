LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Agricultural Sector Will Keep Waiting on Trade Talks -- Market Talk

16:09 ET - The North American agricultural sector is left hanging as US and Canadian trade officials break off talks for now on a new pact to replace Nafta. Optimism spread in the US Farm Belt this week after Mexico and the US came to a bilateral agreement, but the inability for US and Canadian officials to come to terms -- with Canada's dairy supply management system a key sticking point -- means a continued question mark for an industry that has sprawled across both borders since Nafta took effect in 1994. US meatpackers buy Mexican-raised cattle, with large quantities of beef marketed back to Mexican consumers; Canadian canola is processed in U.S. plants, while U.S. produce farmers rely heavily on vegetable sales in Canada. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Grain, Soybean Futures End Week With Bounce

Grain and soybean futures rose as funds used the end of the month as a chance to get out of bets on lower prices.

Corn futures for September delivery rose 2.9% to $3.51 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday. September-dated wheat contracts gained 2.1% to $5.18 1/2 a bushel, while September soybeans climbed 1.7% to $8.33 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST

U.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada broke off with no agreement before the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office cited "progress" in talks that were "constructive" to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. It said talks would resume on Wednesday.

US Stocks Mixed as Investors Focus on Trade Talks -- Market Talk

16:11 ET - Stocks are mixed as trade talks between the US and Canada sputter along, with expectations they could continue into next week. For the month, DJIA gains 2%, the S&P rises 3% and Nasdaq climbs 5%--its best showing for August in 18 years. Besides expected trade negotiations, next week will feature the August jobs report on Friday. Analysts expect a rebound from July's modest gains, helped by the start of the school year in some parts of the country. On the day, DJIA down 22 points to 25964, the S&P 500 gains 0.39 point to 2901 and the Nasdaq rises 21 to 8109. (patrick.sheridan@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures End Week With Selloff -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Cattle futures tumbled at the end of the week as traders continued to wait for physical, or cash, trade to get going. CME August live cattle futures fell 2.7% to $1.068 a pound. As of the end of Friday's session, reports of widespread cash trade hadn't started circulating. Meatpackers were mostly bidding around $1.06 and $1.07 a pound, with feedyards asking for $1.10 or more. The sharp drop in futures suggested that traders expected cash prices to end up at the lower end of that range. Wholesale beef prices also fell on Thursday and Friday, adding to the pressure. October lean hog futures rose 2.7% to 50.425 cents a pound. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 31 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 31 +$ 57.10 +$ 8.95 Aug 30 +$ 57.00 +$ 8.50 Aug 29 +$ 52.03 +$ 3.75 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $2.04 per hundred pounds, to $209.69, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 94 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.27. The total load count was 83. Wholesale pork prices rose 21 cents, to $65.90 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.