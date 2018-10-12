LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Papa John's Appoints COO, Unveils New Structure For Company -- MarketWatch

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said late Friday that it had appointed Mike Nettles as chief operating and growth officer and a new structure for the company. Nettles previously served as the company's chief information officer and joined the company in 2017, Papa John's said. As part of the reorganization the company also named Justin Falciola as chief analytics and technology officer and Melissa Richards-Person as chief brand officer, among other executive appointments. Papa John's is currently embroiled in an ongoing battle with the company's founder, John Schnatter, who was ousted from the chief executive position following a series of controversies . Papa John's stock fell 0.4% after hours and closed up 0.9% to $52.91 during the regular session. The S&P 500 index closed up 1.4% Friday.

Starbucks Executing $5 Billion Accelerated Share-Repurchase Program

Starbucks is executing a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase-program in relation to its previously announced plan to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through fiscal 2020.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is using proceeds from its recently completed transaction with Nestle S.A. (NESN.EB) to execute the program, which was effective Oct. 1.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth Could Beat Expectations: UBS -- Market Talk

1618 GMT - Unilever underlying sales growth is forecast at 5% by UBS, ahead of the 4.3% consensus figure. The bank sees underlying sales buoyed by a number of factors including foreign exchange and commodity price tailwinds, a recovery of lost sales in Brazil after a trucker strike, significant price increases in Argentina, and the positive effect of good weather on ice cream and personal-care-item sales. However, UBS says it expects volume growth to moderate in response to price increases, particularly in emerging markets. (carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com)

Nestle's Organic Growth to Accelerate in 3Q: UBS -- Market Talk

1132 GMT - Nestle's third-quarter trading update should show a slight acceleration in organic sales growth compared with the first half, say analysts at UBS. The Swiss food-and-beverage company's improvement should be driven by higher pricing growth as well as by increased sales in its water business on the back of warmer weather in recent months, says the bank. Nestle shares trade up 0.5% at CHF79.12. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rise While Cattle Prices Fall -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Livestock futures end mixed as traders watch for effects on meat processing in the wake of Hurricane Michael. CME hog futures rise 1.1% to 55 cents a pound, and cattle futures fall 0.5%. "The bearish trade is expecting huge slaughter coming down the pipe especially as Smithfield works through their backlog," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Smith adds that new reports of African swine fever in China likely means the culling of thousands of pigs, otherwise the disease "will continue to spread like wildfire." (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 12 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 12 +$ 33.09 +$ 36.02 Oct 11 +$ 27.15 +$ 32.45 Oct 10 +$ 27.15 +$ 33.83 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 20 cents per hundred pounds, to $202.71, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 21 cents per hundred pounds, to $192.28. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.66, to $78.49 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.