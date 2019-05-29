LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Chipotle Not Yet Bumping up Pork Prices -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Chipotle Mexican Grill thinks it can ride out rising pork prices due to swine flu given its supply agreements with smaller US producers. "We aren't buying commodity pork," CEO Brian Niccol tells investors at the Bernstein consumer conference. Prices could rise if farm inputs go up, but so far the burrito chain hasn't seen that. Chipotle sank 6% last Thursday after BMO Capital cut its outlook on the chain to underperform due to potential exposure of the outbreak of African swine fever to the fast-casual Mexican food chain. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

US Food and HPC Sales Rose in Latest Nielsen Data -- Market Talk

1600 GMT - The latest U.S. Nielsen data for the four weeks ended May 18 suggest food and home-and-personal-care sales rose 1%, although Nielsen doesn't yet capture online sales, says Credit Suisse. Nestle's sales were broadly flat as increases in pet care and coffee creamers were offset by declines in waters. Unilever and Danone's sales fell 2%, with the latter hit by declines in its milk substitutes and yogurts. L'Oreal slumped 4%, driven by declines in shampoo and conditioners. However, Reckitt's sales rose 3%, boosted by baby formula. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

STORIES OF INTEREST

McDonald's Banking on Tech for Drive-Thru Times -- Market Talk

09:35 ET - McDonald's executives envision a day when their drive thrus will read a customer's license plate and know their last several orders, an innovation they believe will help reverse growing drive thru wait times. "There's no doubt technology will smooth this," CEO Steve Easterbrook tells investors at an industry conference. McDonald's wait times have grown as the complexity of its menu has grown, leading the chain to now remove items and scale back on all-day breakfast. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

ADM Creates Business Unit for Oilseeds -- Market Talk

11:53 ET - Archer Daniels Midland says it will create a business unit called Ag Services & Oilseeds, which is a combination of its origination and oilseeds businesses, into one unit effective July 1. The unit will be led by Greg Morris, who previously was the head of ADM's oilseeds arm. "This helps us better integrate the supply and value chains to deliver significant simplification and efficiency to the day-to-day business," ADM CEO Juan Luciano says. ADM stock falls 0.5% to $38.40. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Investors Fret Over Pets Business at General Mills -- Market Talk

10:18 ET - Investors are worried about General Mills's pet-food business, sending shares lower after the company says operating profit for the unit is expected to fall 11% on a pro-forma basis in its latest fiscal year. General Mills completed its $8B deal for Blue Buffalo pet food in September, and investors have been keenly focused on the company's bet on the category. The company also says net sales from the pet business are expected to rise 11% during the fiscal year, according to a securities filing. Shares fall 4.6% as the S&P 500 declines 0.5%. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Finish Day Higher -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - After a midday recovery, July lean hog futures on the CME finish 2.5% higher, at 87.8 cents per pound. According to independent trader Dan Norcini, the futures contract simply had no further room to drop, as the African swine fever situation in China has not ceased to destroy their pig herds -- even if the Chinese haven't immediately tapped into the American market as a result. "As beaten up as the hogs had become, even the bears cannot expect much more downside based on the fact that the situation in China, while temporarily not living up to expectations, has certainly not improved one bit," Norcini says. Cattle futures finished up 0.1% for the day. Both meats are getting some support from the start of grilling season. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 29 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 29 +$ 7.22 +$ 48.71 May 28 +$ 12.92 +$ 52.78 May 24 +$ 4.19 +$ 46.35 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 24 cents per hundred pounds, to $223.53, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 46 cents per hundred pounds, to $209.99. The total load count was 143. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.89, to $83.06 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.