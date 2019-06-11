Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.01%
2885.5 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/11 05:23:28 pm
2885.72 PTS   -0.04%
05:54pInvestors Shouldn't Take This Beanbag Maker's Warning Sitting Down
DJ
05:36pTech's Best Stretch Since 2011 Rejuvenates Market Rally -- Update
DJ
05:34pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Beyond Meat Shares Lose Some Sizzle -- Update

Some investors appear to be losing their taste for market darling Beyond Meat Inc.

The company's shares, which have soared more than 400% from their initial-public-offering price in early May, slid 25% Tuesday after a JPMorgan analyst retreated from his bullish call on the stock. The broader S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trump Returns to Iowa Amid Unease Over Farm Tariffs -- Update

After months of Democratic presidential hopefuls flooding Iowa, President Trump on Tuesday is making his first pilgrimage to the perennial battleground state this year.

Unlike the Democrats focused on the February caucuses, Mr. Trump will be looking ahead to the general election. He will visit a renewable-energy facility in Council Bluffs to highlight his administration's recent approval of the expanded use of corn-based ethanol in gasoline and speak to a state Republican Party dinner in West Des Moines.

USDA Drastically Cuts Projections for 2019/20 Corn Supply

The release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's key monthly report Tuesday confirmed the damage done by adverse weather in the Corn Belt, reducing expected corn production to its lowest in four years.

The USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report shows that as a result of the extreme rainfall that kept farmers unable to plant on time, expected production of corn is down by 1.4 billion bushels. Soybean production, also projected to be affected by late planting, were unchanged.

Demand Growth For Agricultural Commodities in Long-Term Decline: OECD -- Market Talk

1318 GMT - Demand for agricultural commodities will grow ever more slowly, Jonathan Brooks, head of the agro-food trade and markets division at the OECD, tells the International Grains Council in London. The main impetus for consumption growth is now overall population growth, he says, rather than increases in per-capita demand. Globally, per-capita demand for cereals, meat and fish will be stagnant for the next decade, Brooks says. The one exception is dairy demand, which is set to grow strongly as a result of booming consumption in India. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Finish Higher While Hogs Stay Low -- Market Talk

16:02 ET - After getting bogged down due to corn futures rallying after the release of the USDA's WASDE report, August live cattle futures on the CME finish higher by 0.5% at $1.06825 per pound. According to Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, the late movement is likely due to managed money funds getting into long positions late. "Fat cattle had a strong close for the second consecutive day with the highs hit during the last minute of trading which typically signals fund buying," says French. "In my opinion, funds are putting fresh money to work on the long side of fat cattle." Lean hog futures, meanwhile, stay depressed to end the day down 2.1% to 84.375 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 11 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jun 11       +$  9.35            +$ 46.97 
Jun 10       +$ 11.95            +$ 48.56 
Jun 7        +$  8.71            +$ 46.65 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice   98.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  102.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 73 cents per hundred pounds, to $222.39, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 54 cents per hundred pounds, to $208.25. The total load count was 110. Wholesale pork prices fell 74 cents, to $82.25 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 26048.51 Delayed Quote.11.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7513.849121 Delayed Quote.18.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7822.565874 Delayed Quote.17.90%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2885.72 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:54pInvestors Shouldn't Take This Beanbag Maker's Warning Sitting Down
DJ
05:36pTech's Best Stretch Since 2011 Rejuvenates Market Rally -- Update
DJ
05:34pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Weigh Trade Against M..
DJ
04:57pTech Flat as Investors Hedge on Trade Outlook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street treads water after recent rally
RE
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 6-day Win Streak As Stocks Fail To Defend Early Ga..
DJ
04:32pEquities rally dissipates as trade optimism fades, yield curve flattens
RE
04:31pEquities rally dissipates as trade optimism fades, yield curve flattens
RE
04:21pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat From Session Highs After Stock-market Rall..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About