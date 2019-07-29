LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China to Lose Half of Pig Herd in 2019: Rabo -- Market Talk

16:06 ET - African swine fever has already cost China 40% of its pig herd so far this year and that could rise to 50% by the end of 2019, Rabobank says. The Dutch lender expects a further 10%-15% decline in the Chinese pig population in 2020. As the deadly disease rips through neighboring countries, Rabobank also forecasts that Vietnam's pork production will drop by 15%-20% this year. Partly thanks to disease-management measures, pork producers in Europe and Latin America haven't ramped up production in response to the epidemic. As a result, Rabobank expects tighter global supplies and higher prices in 2020. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

Beyond Meat Boosts Profit Outlook Despite Bigger Loss

Beyond Meat Inc. projected an annual profit and bigger sales growth even as the meat replacement maker reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The El Segundo, Calif.-based company said that expanding sales of its beef and pork alternatives will deliver positive adjusted earnings for 2019, versus Beyond Meat's previous break-even expectations, as sales increased faster than executives expected.

Sales of Beyond Meat's fresh meat alternatives helped net revenue nearly quadruple from the prior-year period, Beyond Meat said. The company remains a net money-loser, however, with costs arising from its May initial public offering pushing the quarter's net loss to $9.4 million, about twice what analysts surveyed by FactSet anticipated.

STORIES OF INTEREST

McDonald's Stock Is a 'Long-Term Winner,' Goldman Sachs Says -- Barrons.com

McDonald's stock could keep rallying as strong same-store sales fuel more gains, according to Goldman Sachs.

The back story. McDonald's stock (ticker: MCD) has risen more than 22% this year, just edging ahead of the S&P 500. The stock has climbed 36.7% in the trailing 12-month period. The defensive nature of the shares helped shelter them during market turmoil, and last week, the stock gained following an in-line second-quarter earnings report that showed strong same-store sales performance.

Farmers Call for Progress in US-China Trade Talks -- Market Talk

10:45 ET - As the Trump administration readies to re-engage in Chinese trade negotiators this week, US farmers want to see progress. The American Farm Bureau Federation urges the Trump administration to make progress toward an agreement that will see China drop tariffs that the Washington-based agricultural lobby group says have cut exports by more than half from 2017 levels, after rising by about eight times from 2000 to 2017. "All eyes will be on this week's trade negotiations in China because reopening the door to one of the largest markets in the world is key to helping farmers get back on their feet," says Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Corn Condition Slightly Improves -- Market Talk

16:20 ET - The amount of the 2019/20 corn crop in good or excellent condition has increased by one percentage point in the past week, according to the USDA. Good and excellent crop totaled 58% this week, up from 57% last week but still down significantly from 72% at this point last year. Meanwhile, soybean conditions stayed flat at 54%, well down from 70% at this point last year. The winter wheat harvest is slightly behind, however, with 75% of the crop harvested, down from a five-year average of 86%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Steep Fall for Hog Futures -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - October hog futures finished the trading session 3.8% lower to 76.45 cents per pound, as no news surfaced from the US delegation in China regarding trade. "Over the weekend there was a little less positive-ness on the outcome of negotiations," says Don Roose of US Commodities. Meanwhile, live cattle futures dropped to end the trading session, finishing 0.4% lower at $1.0945 per pound after spending most of the day trading higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 29 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 29 -$ 13.52 +$ 47.94 Jul 26 -$ 5.22 +$ 49.06 Jul 25 -$ 10.86 +$ 47.81 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 95.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.09 per hundred pounds, to $213.26, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.42 per hundred pounds, to $189.76. The total load count was 91. Wholesale pork prices fell 52 cents, to $82.70 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.