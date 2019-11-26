LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Luby's Shares Down 13.5%; Company 'Not Pleased' With 4Q Results

Luby's Inc. (LUB) shares were recently down 13.5% to $1.86 as the company reported a wider fiscal fourth-quarter loss and a 3.7% decline in same-store sales.

Luby's, which owns Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers Restaurants, said "we are not pleased with our shareholder value, same-store sales, guest traffic results, or corporate overhead."

NYC Comptroller Faults McDonald's on CEO Severance -- Market Talk

NYC Comptroller Faults McDonald's on CEO Severance -- Market Talk

12:50 ET - NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer faults McDonald's board for granting severance to former CEO Steve Easterbrook after admitting to having a consensual affair, saying corporate policy should have found him to have departed without cause. "We are frustrated and angered by the board's failure to utilize its authority in what seems to us to have been a very clear cut case of rule--breaking, and to instead prioritize the personal interests of executives and directors," Stringer and pension-fund advisors CtW Investment Group and Local Authority Pension Fund Forum write in a letter to the chain's chairman. The letter calls on McDonald's to allow shareholders to vote on future exemptions from requirements concerning unvested equity grants going to terminated executives. It also asks the company to implement stock clawback provisions to executives who violate business-conduct standards.

China Stays Upbeat About Trade Deal With U.S.

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. were going smoothly after a phone call Tuesday between the countries' top negotiators, raising the prospects for a limited deal sought by both nations.

China's Commerce Ministry said the two sides had "reached a consensus on properly resolving related issues." The message, though short and formulaic, is notable because it followed a call between China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, and his U.S. counterparts, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and suggested behind-the-scenes conversations have instilled confidence in Beijing that the two sides could overcome their differences.

Cracker Barrel Execs Stand by Goal for Entertainment Brand -- Market Talk

Cracker Barrel Execs Stand by Goal for Entertainment Brand -- Market Talk

15:55 ET - Executives at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for now stand by their previous expectation that Punch Bowl Social--the "eatertainment" brand the company invested in this past July--can eventually open 100 locations. Investors are worried about the concept after a Punch Bowl store in Fort Worth, Texas, was closed relatively quickly and Cracker Barrel now expects a wider loss related to its investment in the concept for its current fiscal year. "We're disappointed that Fort Worth wasn't successful," CEO Sandra Cochran says on a call. "In this particular case we believe it was a site selection issue." Cracker Barrel has sought to diversify with Punch Bowl and with a biscuit company it bought last month for $36M in cash. Cracker Barrel falls 4%.

Chipotle Stock Is a 'Best Idea' Because Digital Sales Are Taking Off -- Barrons.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock is rising on Tuesday after the investment bank Cowen said the burrito chain is one of its "best ideas" for investing in 2020.

It has been an excellent year for Chipotle (ticker: CMG) investors. The stock is up about 85% versus the S&P 500's 25% gain. The shares have rallied due to strong earnings and sales results as many of the chain's new offerings have gotten traction.

Investors Were Too Overexcited About Hog Market -- Market Talk

Investors Were Too Overexcited About Hog Market -- Market Talk

14:54 ET - Investors got too bullish on the hog market, Central States Commodities president Jason Britt says, and that side of the bet on hogs is probably overloaded. Britt thinks the hog market will improve and China will have to come to the world market, but hogs right now are "suffering a little bit from trade-deal fatigue." Hog futures rose 0.1% and cattle futures rose 0.4% Tuesday.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 26 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 26 +$ 77.81 +$ 44.63 Nov 25 +$ 84.45 +$ 48.99 Nov 22 +$ 82.84 +$ 48.26 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 108.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $1.40 per hundred pounds, to $231.84, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 38 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.29. The total load count was 143. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.03, to $81.16 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.